Werner Enterprises, Inc.

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
11/17 04:00:00 pm
42.19 USD   +0.52%
04:06pWERNER ENTERPRISES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
04:05pWerner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
11/12WERNER ENTERPRISES : Earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award
AQ
Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/17/2020

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.09 (9.0 cents) per common share payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021. This dividend will be paid on January 19, 2021.

Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: John J. Steele
  Executive Vice President, Treasurer
  and Chief Financial Officer
  (402) 894-3036


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 368 M - -
Net income 2020 163 M - -
Net Debt 2020 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 2 900 M 2 900 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 736
Free-Float 49,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Patrick J. Jung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.16.12%2 900
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.60.25%24 183
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.13.54%14 012
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.15.82%5 062
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.57.35%4 919
SAIA, INC.81.63%4 378
