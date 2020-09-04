Werner Enterprises Associate Recognized With ESGR Award

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces associate Greg Wheeler has received the Patriot Award given by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).



Wheeler, Werner Logistics operations supervisor for power only, was nominated by Robert Hooper, Werner Logistics load planner for power only and member of the Nebraska National Guard, after Wheeler demonstrated outstanding support during Hooper’s recent military leave. This award recognizes individual supervisors and reflects the efforts made to support members of the Guard or Reserve through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.



“Werner is a military-ready employer, and we are proud to support our associates while they are serving our country,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Greg is an outstanding associate, and he deserves this recognition for supporting fellow Werner associate, Robert Hooper, during his recent military leave. Whether you are currently serving or are a veteran, Werner supports our country’s military.”

The award was presented to Wheeler during a virtual celebration. His award marks the twelfth time a member of the Werner team has been recognized with the Patriot Award.

