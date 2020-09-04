Log in
Werner Enterprises Associate Recognized With ESGR Award

09/04/2020 | 10:51am EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces associate Greg Wheeler has received the Patriot Award given by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR).

Wheeler, Werner Logistics operations supervisor for power only, was nominated by Robert Hooper, Werner Logistics load planner for power only and member of the Nebraska National Guard, after Wheeler demonstrated outstanding support during Hooper’s recent military leave. This award recognizes individual supervisors and reflects the efforts made to support members of the Guard or Reserve through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.
   
“Werner is a military-ready employer, and we are proud to support our associates while they are serving our country,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Greg is an outstanding associate, and he deserves this recognition for supporting fellow Werner associate, Robert Hooper, during his recent military leave. Whether you are currently serving or are a veteran, Werner supports our country’s military.”

The award was presented to Wheeler during a virtual celebration. His award marks the twelfth time a member of the Werner team has been recognized with the Patriot Award.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
