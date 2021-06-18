Log in
    WERN   US9507551086

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
Werner Enterprises' Carrier's EDGE™ Selected as Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award Recipient

06/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
OMAHA, Neb., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces that Carrier’s EDGE™, the company’s new carrier platform, was selected as a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021.

Launched in 2021, Carrier’s EDGE is designed to offer increased visibility and streamline communications for Werner’s alliance carriers. Through Carrier’s EDGE, alliance carriers can gain immediate visibility to Werner freight, book loads at the touch of a button, maintain preferences, view tracking information, buy or sell equipment and communicate directly with Werner associates. In addition, qualified carriers can access load offerings, view historical load data and insurance, upload documentation and manage available capacity. Smart recommendations based on the carrier’s own preferences are also shared, based on previous offers and loads.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

Carrier’s EDGE is a recent innovation within Werner EDGE, the company’s technology and innovation initiative that was launched in 2020 to develop new solutions and offerings for drivers, shippers, carriers and associates, while optimizing the entire ecosystem. 

“Carrier’s EDGE is a key initiative under our innovation arm, Werner EDGE. Through this solution, we provide an enhanced carrier experience to our alliance carriers, including the self-service technology they require and increased communication with Werner associates, all while being rewarded for their loyalty and usage,” says Werner’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. “We’re honored to be named as a Top Supply Chain Projects award recipient and look forward to driving the industry forward with additional enhancements and solutions.”

Alliance carriers can access Carrier’s EDGE or inquire about becoming a qualified carrier at www.werner.com/carriers. Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com 

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
