Werner Enterprises Named Top 30 Best for Vets Employer

08/21/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named a top 30 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the sixth consecutive year, placing above all other trucking companies.

Organizations were evaluated based on a survey that included nearly 100 questions focused on company culture, hiring efforts, employment benefits and policies related to veterans, service members and military families.  

“At Werner, we take great pride in providing opportunities for veterans and their families,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Our nation’s heroes and their families deserve the best opportunities. Werner provides the latest technology and a Career Track with unwavering support to ensure success as a professional driver or office associate.”

Werner is widely recognized as a transportation leader in military hiring initiatives, with veterans and veteran spouses comprising approximately 20 percent of its workforce. To view the complete list of 2020 Best for Vets Employers, please visit the Military Times’ website.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
