Werner Enterprises : Proxy Statement for 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Post Office Box 45308

Omaha, Nebraska 68145-0308

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD MAY 10, 2022

Dear Stockholders:

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Werner Enterprises, Inc., a Nebraska corporation (the "Company"), will be held at the Embassy Suites Omaha-La Vista Hotel & Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway, La Vista, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time for the following purposes:

1. To elect three Class I directors to each serve for a three-year term expiring at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

2. To approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation.

3. To ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022.

4. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2022, will be entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON MAY 10, 2022: This Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders presents only an overview of the more complete enclosed proxy materials comprised of the Company's (i) 2022 Proxy Statement and (ii) 2021 Annual Report to Stockholders (containing our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021). Copies of the proxy materials are available, without charge, on the Company's website (http://www.werner.com under the "Investors" link). The enclosed proxy materials contain important information about the Company and 2022 Annual Meeting, and you are encouraged to review these documents before voting.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you attend the meeting, please vote and submit your proxy as promptly as possible using one of the voting methods described in the Proxy Statement. If you hold your shares through a brokerage firm, bank or other nominee, follow the instructions you receive from them to vote your shares.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

James L. Johnson

Omaha, Nebraska April 1, 2022

Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer & Corporate Secretary

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW 1

PROPOSAL 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 3

DIRECTOR NOMINEES 3

DIRECTOR INFORMATION 4

RECOMMENDATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS-PROPOSAL 1 7

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 7

DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE DETERMINATIONS 7

ROLE AND LEADERSHIP OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 7

BOARD OVERSIGHT OF RISK MANAGEMENT 8

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE POLICIES AND MATERIALS 8

HEDGING AND PLEDGING POLICY 8

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 9

ATTENDANCE AT BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEE MEETINGS AND ANNUAL MEETING 9

AUDIT COMMITTEE 9

COMPENSATION COMMITTEE 10

NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE 11

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE 11

STOCKHOLDER COMMUNICATIONS WITH THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 11

DIRECTOR NOMINATION PROCESS 11

DIRECTOR COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS 13

EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 15

EXECUTIVE OFFICER INFORMATION 15

BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF COMMON STOCK 17

STOCK OWNERSHIP OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS 17

DELINQUENT SECTION 16(a) REPORTS 18

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 19

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 19

REPORT OF THE COMPENSATION COMMITTEE 28

EMPLOYMENT ARRANGEMENTS 28

ARRANGEMENTS AND POTENTIAL PAYMENTS UPON TERMINATION OR CHANGE IN CONTROL 28

SUMMARY COMPENSATION TABLE 30

ALL OTHER COMPENSATION FOR 2021 31

GRANTS OF PLAN-BASED AWARDS FOR 2021 32

OUTSTANDING EQUITY AWARDS AT 2021 YEAR-END 33

STOCK VESTED FOR 2021 34

NONQUALIFIED DEFERRED COMPENSATION FOR 2021 34

CEO PAY RATIO 35

PROPOSAL 2-ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 36

RECOMMENDATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS-PROPOSAL 2 36

PROPOSAL 3-RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC

ACCOUNTING FIRM 37

FEES OF THE INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 37

AUDIT COMMITTEE PRE-APPROVAL OF AUDIT AND NON-AUDIT SERVICES PERFORMED BY THE

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 37

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE 38

RECOMMENDATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS-PROPOSAL 3 39

TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS 39

REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS 39

RELATED PERSON TRANSACTIONS 40

STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS 41

ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING INFORMATION 41

STOCKHOLDERS SHARING THE SAME ADDRESS 44

CONTACTING THE CORPORATE SECRETARY AND EXECUTIVE OFFICES 45

INTERNET WEBSITE AND AVAILABILITY OF MATERIALS 45

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

Post Office Box 45308 Omaha, Nebraska 68145-0308 ________________

PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

MAY 10, 2022 ________________________

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW

We are sending you this Proxy Statement in connection with the solicitation of proxies by our Board of Directors (the "Board") for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Werner Enterprises, Inc. The 2022 Annual Meeting will be held for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders on the cover page of this Proxy Statement. We are mailing the Proxy Statement, proxy and our Annual Report to Stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") on or about April 1, 2022.

In this Proxy Statement, we also use the following terms and abbreviations:

• We refer to Werner Enterprises, Inc. as the "Company," "we," "our" or "us."

• The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is referred to as the "Annual Meeting" or "2022 Annual Meeting."

• References to "2021" and "for the year ended December 31, 2021" mean the Company's fiscal year for the period beginning January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021.

• The term "executive officers" means those executives listed in the Executive Officer Information section of this Proxy Statement.

• The term "Proxy Materials" means and consists of this Proxy Statement, the proxy relating to the 2022 Annual Meeting and the 2021 Annual Report.

• We also refer to our "website," which means the Internet website available at http://www.werner.com under the "Investors" link, as provided in the Internet Website and Availability of Materials section of this Proxy Statement.

This Proxy Statement and our 2021 Annual Report are available on our website. In these Proxy Materials, we refer to certain reports and forms that we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). All of our SEC filings are available on our website, as well as the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You may also request copies of our SEC filings and Proxy Materials from our Corporate Secretary at the contact information provided in the Contacting the Corporate Secretary and Executive Offices section of this Proxy Statement.

2021 Financial Highlights. We achieved another record year of financial results in 2021, despite the many disruptions and challenges faced by our company and our industry. As the economy rebounded from shocks formed by the pandemic, truckload and logistics freight demand outpaced industry capacity. Increased consumer spending and supply chain bottlenecks led to inventory shortages. COVID-19 issues persisted, and labor challenges escalated.

• Total revenues $2.7 billion • Cash flow from operations $332.8 million • Operating income $309.1 million • Capital expenditures, net $193.0 million • Net income attributable to Werner $259.1 million • Dividends paid $29.1 million • Earnings per diluted share $3.82 • Stock repurchases $104.4 million • Operating ratio 88.7% • Stockholders' equity $1.3 billion

2021 Executive Compensation Program. Our executive compensation program has been instrumental to achieving our business objectives. Our total compensation mix allows us to retain qualified, innovative executive officers who possess the necessary experience and expertise to effectively lead and manage the Company, contribute to our long-standing success and create value for our stockholders. The overall design of our compensation program, including the three primary pay components, has remained consistent year over year.

Annual Base Salary

• Fixed element of annual compensation

• Base salary increases in 2021 averaging 10% to better align with our competitive peer group base salaries

Cash Annual Incentive Compensation

• Short-term cash incentive with variable payout opportunities based on two Company performance metrics measured against pre-defined annual goals and an individual performance metric

• No change in payout opportunities for 2021

Long-Term Incentive Compensation

• Long-term equity-based incentives split between restricted stock and performance stock with three-year vesting schedules

• Changed from absolute total shareholder return ("TSR") modifier to relative TSR modifier for performance stock awards

Our executive compensation program includes the following best practices:

What we do

• Pay for performance

• Short-term and long-term incentive compensation

• Recoupment policy for performance-based cash and equity awards

• Annual say-on-pay vote

• Independent compensation consultant

• Stock ownership guidelines

• Limited perquisites

What we don't do

• Employment agreements for executive officers

• Single-trigger severance arrangements

• Dividends or dividend equivalents on unvested or unearned equity awards

• Hedging and pledging of Werner securities

Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"). At Werner, we are proud of the strong foundation of driving greater sustainability and inclusion throughout the over 65 years of our organization. As an award-winning EPA SmartWay Transportation Partner, Werner eliminated over 300 million gallons in fuel consumption, improved fuel efficiency by over 29% and reduced over 3.3 million tons of CO2 since 2007. Werner is proud of its highly-skilled and safety-conscious driver workforce. Our female driver workforce is well over the national average, and approximately half of our driver associates are ethnically diverse. Werner was also honored to be the only trucking company recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Company by VIQTORY Media. It is the fifth consecutive year Werner has received this designation. We are widely recognized as a transportation leader in military hiring with veterans and veteran spouses. Werner's talented Board of Directors has strong business experience, relevant leadership skills and increasing diversity among its membership. Seven of our eight directors are independent and four of our eight directors are gender or ethnically diverse.

In October 2020, we launched a codified approach to sustainability organization-wide and unveiled key ESG milestones. As an important part of the Social component of ESG, we added "Inclusion" to our core values and adopted a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ("DEI") vision statement. Our ESG strategy will continue to evolve through five key themes:

(i) Establish a formalized ESG framework and strategy.

(ii) Identify meaningful, reportable metrics and goals to monitor, measure and report on our ESG performance and progress.

(iii) Build on our strong foundation as an industry leader focused on reducing our environmental impact and carbon footprint through a young, innovative and modern truck and trailer fleet.

(iv) Foster and empower an inclusive culture that upholds our core values and provides equal opportunities for all.

(v) Continue to uphold transparency, ethics and integrity in our governance practices with an emphasis on creating a more diverse Board with complementary skills that align with our long-term strategy.

Our recent accomplishments under our ESG program include:

Environmental

• Launched WernerBlue, our branded Sustainability endeavor

• Earned SmartWay Excellence award from the EPA for the 5th consecutive year and eight of the last nine years

• Purchased a battery diesel hybrid vehicle and initiated purchase of 10 battery electric vehicle (BEV) trucks

Social

• Created eight associate resource groups ("ARG") in 2021

• Added WEbelieve ARG in March 2022; Abled & Disabled Partnering Together (ADAPT) ARG will launch in June 2022

• Participated in Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity (CODE) assessment focusing on inclusion, perspective, and company culture

Governance

• Established a stand-alone ESG Committee of our Board of Directors

• Created two new leadership positions: AVP of Sustainability and AVP of Diversity, Inclusion, and Learning

• Published inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

• Gained endorsement by Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) as a reporter under its framework; also aligned with specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that support our values, strategy, and aspirations

As we further develop our ESG strategy, we will continue to advance these efforts, and others, and report on our progress in future Corporate Social Responsibility Reports to be available on our website.

PROPOSAL 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Our Articles of Incorporation provide that the Board may be divided into two or three separate classes of directors. Each class must consist of not less than two, nor more than five, directors, and the classes should be nearly equal in number as possible. Our By-Laws provide for a range of not less than seven nor more than nine directors, divided into three classes (Class I, II and III), and each class should have the same number of directors to the extent possible. Directors hold office for a term of three years and until a successor is elected and qualified. The terms of office for each class of current directors expire at the annual meeting of stockholders in the following years: Class I, 2022; Class II, 2023; and Class III, 2024.

DIRECTOR NOMINEES

You will be asked to elect three directors in Class I to each serve for a three-year term expiring at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The nominees for director at the 2022 Annual Meeting are:

Kenneth M. Bird, Ed.D.

Jack A. Holmes

Carmen A. TapioThe individual qualifications, skills and experience of the nominees for director are discussed in their respective biographies in the following Director Information section.

Each of the nominees designated in this Proxy Statement has indicated his or her intention to serve as a director if elected, and the Board does not know of any reason why any nominee will be unavailable for election. In the event any nominee becomes unwilling or unable to serve as a director, the shares represented by your accompanying proxy will be voted for any substitute nominee designated by the Board, unless you expressly withhold (whether on your proxy or in person at the Annual Meeting) authority to vote your shares for the unavailable nominee or substitute nominee.

There are no arrangements or understandings between any of the nominees and any other person pursuant to which any of the nominees was selected as a nominee.