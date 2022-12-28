Advanced search
    WERN   US9507551086

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
Werner Enterprises to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on February 7, 2023

12/28/2022 | 04:07pm EST
Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, will release its fourth quarter and full year earnings on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and 2023 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News & Events” and then “Events Calendar.” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on February 7, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through March 7, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 6540190. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News & Events” and then “Events Calendar.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 318 M - -
Net income 2022 243 M - -
Net Debt 2022 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 2 601 M 2 601 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 13 525
Free-Float 72,7%
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,16 $
Average target price 46,58 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Leathers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Steele Controller
Daragh P. Mahon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jim S. Schelble Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-13.64%2 601
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-19.98%31 683
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-13.23%18 452
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.76%8 904
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-7.19%5 969
SAIA, INC.-36.40%5 580