Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, will release its second quarter earnings on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2024 results and 2024 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News & Events” and then “Events Calendar.” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on July 30, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through August 31, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 5388433. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News & Events” and then “Events Calendar.”

About Werner Enterprises

