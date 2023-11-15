Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named among the 2023 “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking (WIT) Association’s Redefining the Road magazine. Werner has earned this recognition in all six years it has been awarded.

WIT's Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation award evaluates companies based on a comprehensive survey assessing recruitment approaches, workplace culture, retention efforts and professional development opportunities. Werner was recognized for its dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace where women receive the support they need to thrive. More than 27,000 transportation professionals participated in an industry-wide vote to determine the list.

"We take great pride in being recognized as a Top Company for Women for the sixth year in a row because it celebrates our unwavering commitment to promoting and creating opportunities for women in the industry,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO, Derek Leathers. “Our number of female professional drivers, 16%, is more than double the national average and we are focused on fostering a safe and inclusive environment at all stages of their careers.”

Werner has been at the forefront of advocating for women in the transportation industry, launching several initiatives aimed at supporting women over the years. Its internal Women’s Leadership Alliance was founded in 2011 and offers professional development opportunities, networking and various events for associates. Werner also has specialized teams that play a crucial role in outreach and industry representation, such as its Road Team Captains, Operation Freedom Drivers, and Driver Ambassadors, which are comprised of both women and men.

ReedTMS Logistics, a subsidiary of Werner since November of 2022, also received this prestigious recognition. The complete list of winners can be found here and to learn more about the opportunities at Werner, visit www.werner.com.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

