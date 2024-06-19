Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, proudly announces its recognition as a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics for the eighth consecutive year. This distinction highlights the leading third-party logistics and cold storage companies serving the refrigerated food and beverage sector.

“Receiving recognition for the eighth year in a row by Food Logistics attests to our dedication to ensuring essential products are made accessible to families nationwide,” said Werner’s Senior Vice President of Logistics, Matt Parry. “Our innovative technology solutions, modern fleet, skilled professional drivers, extensive alliance carrier network and dedicated team members consistently enable us to solve supply chain challenges and keep America moving.”

In addition to these strengths, Werner offers robust cross dock capabilities, particularly for refrigerated goods, through its state-of-the-art facility in Laredo, Texas. These benefits enhance Werner's service offerings, providing customers with efficient and reliable solutions for their logistics needs.

Food Logistics’ Top 3PL and Cold Storage Providers list serves as a valuable resource for identifying leading logistics and cold storage companies crucial to the global food and beverage supply chain. Selection for this list requires a steadfast commitment to advancing expertise and embracing the latest innovations in temperature monitoring, transportation management and warehouse management systems.

“3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Seventy-six percent of the winners plan to invest in software solutions this year. This is indicative of how forward-thinking these 3PLs and cold storage providers are, and how despite disruptions and other challenges, they continue to forge ahead.”

Many of this year’s winners offer a variety of 3PL services, with the top being LTL/TL (80% of winners), refrigerated trucking (79%), and truckload brokerage (77%), while many of the top cold storage services offered are cold storage (78%), cross docking (73%), warehousing/distribution management (72%), and fulfillment and EDI capabilities tied at 70%.

To view the full list of 2024 Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider award recipients, visit here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE® technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619754169/en/