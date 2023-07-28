Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be recognized as a Top 10 Third-Party Logistics Provider (3PL) by Inbound Logistics for the seventh consecutive year. Werner was voted number six on the Top 10 list among thousands of industry professionals in the magazine’s annual Excellence Survey.

“Receiving this honor from Inbound Logistics for the seventh year in a row and the vote of confidence from our customers and carriers showcases our long-standing commitment to providing a best-in-class experience," said Werner’s Senior Vice President of Logistics, Matt Parry. “I’m extremely proud of our team who continues to make a difference for our customers through strong relationships built on excellent service and innovative solutions.”

Participants vote for 3PL’s excelling in the areas of attentiveness, reliability, flexibility and execution ability. More than 12,500 voters commended the top spot holders for great communication, customer service and for going above and beyond as a provider.

“As we execute our Werner DRIVESM strategy for continued growth, we stay committed to investing in innovation and technology that ultimately enhances the customer experience,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO, Derek Leathers. “Earning this recognition for the seventh consecutive year reinforces our position as a pre-eminent leader in the transportation and logistics industry for years to come.”

See the full list from Inbound Logistics and read more here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230728636005/en/