WesBanco : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 42,851 $ 0.70 $ 71,256 $ 1.06 Less: After tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1,258 ) (0.02 ) (672 ) (0.01 ) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 41,593 $ 0.68 $ 70,584 $ 1.05 Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2022: Sequential quarter total loan growth improved by 0.9%, or 3.6% annualized, when excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans Successful execution on our strategy to seek additional long-term growth opportunities through the opening of loan production offices in Nashville and Indianapolis Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 7.3% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits and savings accounts Successful execution of a Tier 2 capital raise, through the public offering of $150 million of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt During the quarter, we continued to return capital to our shareholders as we purchased approximately 1.7 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, criticized and classified loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters) WesBanco continues to be acknowledged for its strong financial performance and employee focus as it was recognized by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers - the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition, WesBanco was also named one of the World's Best Banks by Forbes, as well as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek "We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the first quarter of 2022," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We exhibited strong expense management as our operating expenses were roughly consistent with the year ago period. Furthermore, we continued our efforts of returning capital to our shareholders. We also demonstrated annualized organic loan growth of 3.6% quarter-over-quarter, despite still elevated commercial real estate payoffs, due to the efforts of our seasoned lending teams. We believe their efforts will be enhanced by our new loan production offices in the Nashville and Indianapolis areas." Mr. Clossin added, "Most importantly, we are proud of our entire organization as our employees adhered to our community banking roots by focusing on providing top-tier service to our customers. Their efforts allowed us to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in America, based on financial performance, as well as one of the best banks in the world, based on customer services. Further, our employees voted us one of America's best mid-sized employers reflecting our efforts to create an environment where they are supported and positioned to succeed. In fact, we were the only mid-sized bank in the country to receive honors for both employee satisfaction and financial success. Lastly, the combination of all our efforts and these great accolades, allowed us to be recognized as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek." Confidential Draft Balance Sheet Loan growth for the first quarter of 2022 reflects the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs, partially offset by efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet, as well as sequential quarter commercial loan growth. As of March 31, 2022, total portfolio loans of $9.7 billion, when excluding SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans, increased 0.9%, or 3.6% annualized, when compared to December 31, 2021. In particular, commercial and industrial loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, for the first quarter increased $8.9 million, or 2.5% annualized, from December 31, 2021. Furthermore, the first quarter of 2022 included forgiveness of approximately 867 SBA PPP loans totaling $86 million (net of deferred fees). As of March 31, 2022, approximately 1,085 SBA PPP loans for $77 million remained in the loan portfolio. As of March 31, 2022, total deposits were $13.8 billion, which increased both sequentially and year-over-year due primarily to increased personal savings, which more than offset a $344.1 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 7.3% year-over-year, driven by a 6.5% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, as well as a 12.9% increase in savings accounts. Credit Quality As of March 31, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 58 basis points year-over-year to 3.68%. For the first quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans were immaterial at zero basis points. The allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2022 was $117.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans. The improvement in macroeconomic forecasts was the primary driver in a negative provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net Interest Margin and Income The net interest margin of 2.95% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 2 basis points sequentially and 32 basis points from the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment of the past year before the recent federal fund and market rate increases, and a shift to a higher level of securities as a percentage of total assets. As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings, investment securities increased by $0.5 billion year-over-year and, as of March 31, 2022, represented approximately 24% of total assets. Reflecting the continued low interest rate environment, we remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources. We have reduced deposit funding costs 8 basis points year-over-year to 12 basis points for the first quarter of 2022, or just 8 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. When including our continued reductions in FHLB and other borrowings, the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 18 basis points year-over-year to 19 basis points. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 8 basis points, as compared to 13 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the first quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 7 basis points, as compared to a net 11 basis points in the prior year period. Net interest income decreased $8.8 million, or 7.5%, during the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above. Non-Interest Income For the first quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $30.4 million decreased $2.8 million, or 8.5%, from the first quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower swap fee income and associated fair value adjustments located within other income, which combined decreased $3.0 million from the prior year period, and lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $2.3 million year-over-year. Bank-owned life insurance of $3.9 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits of $1.9 million and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021. Reflective of macroeconomic improvements and increased general consumer spending, service charges on deposits increased $1.2 million year-over-year to $6.1 million and electronic banking fees rose $1.0 million year-over-year to $5.3 million. Mortgage banking income was lower due to our continued efforts to retain more residential mortgages on the balance sheet, which totaled 75% of originations compared to 40% last year, and lower originations during the quarter. Residential mortgage originations of $271 million were lower both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to general market trends reflective of the rising rate environment. Non-Interest Expense Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was well-controlled as they increased $0.5 million, or 0.6%, to $86.0 million compared to the prior year period. Salaries and wages increased $2.0 million, or 5.5%, compared to the prior year period due to lower deferred loan origination costs and higher salary expense related to normal merit increases and the hourly wage increase that we implemented last year. As compared to the fourth quarter, salaries and wages were down due primarily to the lower day count during the first quarter of 2022, which reduced these expenses by approximately $0.9 million. Employee benefits expense decreased mostly due to market fluctuations on the deferred compensation plan, which reduced Confidential Draft expense by $0.9 million, as well as lower pension and health insurance expenses. Equipment and software expense for the first quarter of 2022 increased $1.2 million, or 18.4% year-over-year due primarily to the movement of online banking costs from other operating expenses. Other operating expenses decreased $1.7 million, or 9.8%, due to the aforementioned move of online banking costs, as well as a reduction in ACH and ATM processing charges related to a change in providers, in conjunction with last summer's core banking software system conversion. Lastly, as part of our on-going branch optimization strategy, we recognized restructuring charges of $1.6 million during the first quarter associated with the anticipated closure of 11 locations during June. Capital WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.67%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 13.25%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.01%, and total risk-based capital was 16.32%. During the first quarter of 2022, WesBanco issued, through a public offering, $150 million of ten-year fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debt, which qualifies as Tier 2 capital and is reflected in the March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios. Additionally, WesBanco repurchased 1.7 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $62.3 million, or $36.11 per share. As of March 31, 2022, approximately 2.9 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors. Conference Call and Webcast WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10162191. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on April 27, and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 11. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com). Forward-Looking Statements Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited Confidential Draft financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC. About WesBanco, Inc. Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, our strong financial performance and employee focus has earned us recognition by Forbes as both one of America's Best Banks and Best Midsize Employers - the only midsize bank making the top ten of both rankings. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.4 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2022). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc. SOURCE: WesBanco, Inc. WesBanco Company Contact: John H. Iannone Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations 304-905-7021 ### Confidential Draft WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 93,121 $ 109,358 (14.8 ) Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 14,112 11,127 26.8 Tax-exempt 4,344 3,910 11.1 Total interest and dividends on securities 18,456 15,037 22.7 Other interest income 597 659 (9.4 ) Total interest and dividend income 112,174 125,054 (10.3 ) Interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 811 1,043 (22.2 ) Money market deposits 321 578 (44.5 ) Savings deposits 264 264 - Certificates of deposit 1,273 2,370 (46.3 ) Total interest expense on deposits 2,669 4,255 (37.3 ) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 575 2,414 (76.2 ) Other short-term borrowings 48 118 (59.3 ) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,171 1,789 (34.5 ) Total interest expense 4,463 8,576 (48.0 ) Net interest income 107,711 116,478 (7.5 ) Provision for credit losses (3,438 ) (27,958 ) 87.7 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 111,149 144,436 (23.0 ) Non-interest income Trust fees 7,835 7,631 2.7 Service charges on deposits 6,090 4,894 24.4 Electronic banking fees 5,345 4,365 22.5 Net securities brokerage revenue 2,220 1,524 45.7 Bank-owned life insurance 3,881 1,709 127.1 Mortgage banking income 1,923 4,264 (54.9 ) Net securities (losses) gains (650 ) 279 (333.0 ) Net (loss) gain on other real estate owned and other assets (806 ) 175 (560.6 ) Other income 4,544 8,367 (45.7 ) Total non-interest income 30,382 33,208 (8.5 ) Non-interest expense Salaries and wages 38,937 36,890 5.5 Employee benefits 9,158 10,266 (10.8 ) Net occupancy 7,234 7,177 0.8 Equipment and software 8,011 6,765 18.4 Marketing 2,421 2,384 1.6 FDIC insurance 1,522 1,282 18.7 Amortization of intangible assets 2,598 2,896 (10.3 ) Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,593 851 87.2 Other operating expenses 16,074 17,816 (9.8 ) Total non-interest expense 87,548 86,327 1.4 Income before provision for income taxes 53,983 91,317 (40.9 ) Provision for income taxes 9,859 18,202 (45.8 ) Net Income 44,124 73,115 (39.7 ) Preferred stock dividends 2,531 2,531 - Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593 $ 70,584 (41.1 ) Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 108,866 $ 117,517 (7.4 ) Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.68 $ 1.05 (35.2 ) Net income per common share - diluted 0.68 1.05 (35.2 ) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.70 1.06 (34.0 ) Dividends declared 0.34 0.33 3.0 Book value (period end) 39.64 39.25 1.0 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.87 22.21 (6.0 ) Average common shares outstanding - basic 61,445,399 67,263,714 (8.7 ) Average common shares outstanding - diluted 61,593,365 67,355,418 (8.6 ) Period end common shares outstanding 60,613,414 67,282,134 (9.9 ) Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000 150,000 - (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses. Confidential Draft WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Selected ratios For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.72 % (42.44 ) % Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1.02 1.74 (41.38 ) Return on average equity 6.35 10.33 (38.53 ) Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 6.54 10.43 (37.30 ) Return on average tangible equity (1) 11.67 18.22 (35.95 ) Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 12.01 18.39 (34.69 ) Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.90 20.00 (35.50 ) Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 13.27 20.18 (34.24 ) Yield on earning assets (2) 3.07 3.51 (12.54 ) Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.19 0.37 (48.65 ) Net interest spread (2) 2.88 3.14 (8.28 ) Net interest margin (2) 2.95 3.27 (9.79 ) Efficiency (1) (2) 61.73 56.71 8.85 Average loans to average deposits 71.05 85.27 (16.68 ) Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans 0.00 0.02 (100.00 ) Effective income tax rate 18.26 19.93 (8.38 ) For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Return on average assets 0.99 % 1.21 % 0.97 % 1.60 % 1.72 % Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1.02 1.21 1.06 1.62 1.74 Return on average equity 6.35 7.56 5.98 9.74 10.33 Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 6.54 7.58 6.49 9.88 10.43 Return on average tangible equity (1) 11.67 13.62 10.72 17.04 18.22 Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 12.01 13.66 11.57 17.27 18.39 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.90 15.00 11.76 18.67 20.00 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 13.27 15.04 12.70 18.92 20.18 Yield on earning assets (2) 3.07 3.10 3.24 3.32 3.51 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.19 0.20 0.25 0.31 0.37 Net interest spread (2) 2.88 2.90 2.99 3.01 3.14 Net interest margin (2) 2.95 2.97 3.08 3.12 3.27 Efficiency (1) (2) 61.73 61.99 60.52 53.97 56.71 Average loans to average deposits 71.05 72.61 75.46 79.82 85.27 Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.00 0.04 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.02 Effective income tax rate 18.26 18.32 19.34 20.85 19.93 Trust assets, market value at period end $ 5,412,342 $ 5,644,975 $ 5,464,159 $ 5,480,995 $ 5,244,370 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts. Confidential Draft WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares) % Change March 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 Balance sheets 2022 2021 % Change 2021 to March 31, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 200,513 $ 209,040 (4.1 ) $ 157,046 27.7 Due from banks - interest bearing 1,168,985 550,008 112.5 1,094,312 6.8 Securities: Equity securities, at fair value 12,757 13,123 (2.8 ) 13,466 (5.3 ) Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 2,911,373 2,775,212 4.9 3,013,462 (3.4 ) Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,092,993;

$839,872 and $1,028,452, respectively) 1,157,202 813,740 42.2 1,004,823 15.2 Allowance for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities (285 ) (290 ) 1.7 (268 ) (6.3 ) Net held-to-maturity debt securities 1,156,917 813,450 42.2 1,004,555 15.2 Total securities 4,081,047 3,601,785 13.3 4,031,483 1.2 Loans held for sale 15,959 153,520 (89.6 ) 25,277 (36.9 ) Portfolio loans: Commercial real estate 5,580,082 5,712,742 (2.3 ) 5,538,968 0.7 Commercial and industrial 1,513,078 2,422,735 (37.5 ) 1,590,320 (4.9 ) Residential real estate 1,767,064 1,644,422 7.5 1,721,378 2.7 Home equity 592,872 634,018 (6.5 ) 605,682 (2.1 ) Consumer 280,176 289,395 (3.2 ) 277,130 1.1 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income 9,733,272 10,703,312 (9.1 ) 9,733,478 (0.0 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans (117,865 ) (160,040 ) 26.4 (121,622 ) 3.1 Net portfolio loans 9,615,407 10,543,272 (8.8 ) 9,611,856 0.0 Premises and equipment, net 219,907 239,863 (8.3 ) 229,016 (4.0 ) Accrued interest receivable 60,370 68,896 (12.4 ) 60,844 (0.8 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,149,035 1,160,195 (1.0 ) 1,151,634 (0.2 ) Bank-owned life insurance 348,179 307,747 13.1 350,359 (0.6 ) Other assets 244,613 223,462 9.5 215,298 13.6 Total Assets $ 17,104,015 $ 17,057,788 0.3 $ 16,927,125 1.0 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 4,670,520 $ 4,460,049 4.7 $ 4,590,895 1.7 Interest bearing demand 3,405,610 3,126,186 8.9 3,380,056 0.8 Money market 1,831,683 1,771,703 3.4 1,739,750 5.3 Savings deposits 2,679,053 2,373,987 12.9 2,562,510 4.5 Certificates of deposit 1,211,008 1,555,074 (22.1 ) 1,292,652 (6.3 ) Total deposits 13,797,874 13,286,999 3.8 13,565,863 1.7 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 123,898 433,984 (71.5 ) 183,920 (32.6 ) Other short-term borrowings 158,538 137,218 15.5 141,893 11.7 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 280,743 192,430 45.9 132,860 111.3 Total borrowings 563,179 763,632 (26.2 ) 458,673 22.8 Accrued interest payable 1,786 3,224 (44.6 ) 1,901 (6.0 ) Other liabilities 193,860 218,411 (11.2 ) 207,522 (6.6 ) Total Liabilities 14,556,699 14,272,266 2.0 14,233,959 2.3 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively 144,484 144,484 - 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 68,081,306 shares issued; 60,613,414, 67,282,134 and 62,307,245 shares outstanding, respectively 141,834 141,834 - 141,834 - Capital surplus 1,636,705 1,636,103 0.0 1,635,642 0.1 Retained earnings 998,315 879,786 13.5 977,765 2.1 Treasury stock (7,467,892, 799,172 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively) (261,012 ) (24,989 ) (944.5 ) (199,759 ) (30.7 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (111,312 ) 9,803 NM (5,120 ) NM Deferred benefits for directors (1,698 ) (1,499 ) (13.3 ) (1,680 ) (1.1 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,547,316 2,785,522 (8.6 ) 2,693,166 (5.4 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 17,104,015 $ 17,057,788 0.3 $ 16,927,125 1.0 NM - Not Meaningful Confidential Draft WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited, dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average balance sheet and net interest margin analysis Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Balance Rate Assets Due from banks - interest bearing $ 1,161,218 0.16 % $ 776,245 0.09 % Loans, net of unearned income (1) 9,712,085 3.89 10,890,370 4.07 Securities: (2) Taxable 3,333,379 1.72 2,306,320 1.96 Tax-exempt (3) 729,380 3.06 580,199 3.46 Total securities 4,062,759 1.96 2,886,519 2.26 Other earning assets 15,446 3.81 33,240 5.89 Total earning assets (3) 14,951,508 3.07 % 14,586,374 3.51 % Other assets 2,041,090 2,049,884 Total Assets $ 16,992,598 $ 16,636,258 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing demand deposits $ 3,403,499 0.10 % $ 2,970,766 0.14 % Money market accounts 1,806,719 0.07 1,725,561 0.14 Savings deposits 2,626,962 0.04 2,290,657 0.05 Certificates of deposit 1,254,603 0.41 1,584,152 0.61 Total interest bearing deposits 9,091,783 0.12 8,571,136 0.20 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 180,024 1.30 488,388 2.00 Repurchase agreements 156,167 0.12 191,676 0.25 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 147,709 3.22 192,341 3.77 Total interest bearing liabilities (4) 9,575,683 0.19 % 9,443,541 0.37 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 4,576,749 4,200,793 Other liabilities 184,359 221,508 Shareholders' equity 2,655,807 2,770,416 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,992,598 $ 16,636,258 Taxable equivalent net interest spread 2.88 % 3.14 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin 2.95 % 3.27 % (1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $4.1 million and $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. PPP loan fees, which are included as part of the total loan fees were $3.2 million and $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $2.5 million and $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Confidential Draft WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Statement of Income 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 93,121 $ 97,432 $ 103,206 $ 105,968 $ 109,358 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 14,112 12,934 13,481 12,900 11,127 Tax-exempt 4,344 4,236 4,063 3,952 3,910 Total interest and dividends on securities 18,456 17,170 17,544 16,852 15,037 Other interest income 597 605 628 507 659 Total interest and dividend income 112,174 115,207 121,378 123,327 125,054 Interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 811 810 815 1,009 1,043 Money market deposits 321 315 350 551 578 Savings deposits 264 261 244 261 264 Certificates of deposit 1,273 1,501 1,726 2,026 2,370 Total interest expense on deposits 2,669 2,887 3,135 3,847 4,255 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 575 780 1,192 1,781 2,414 Other short-term borrowings 48 35 33 40 118 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,171 1,178 1,743 1,804 1,789 Total interest expense 4,463 4,880 6,103 7,472 8,576 Net interest income 107,711 110,327 115,275 115,855 116,478 Provision for credit losses (3,438 ) (13,559 ) (1,730 ) (21,025 ) (27,958 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 111,149 123,886 117,005 136,880 144,436 Non-interest income Trust fees 7,835 7,441 7,289 7,148 7,631 Service charges on deposits 6,090 6,592 6,050 4,876 4,894 Electronic banking fees 5,345 4,465 5,427 5,060 4,365 Net securities brokerage revenue 2,220 1,579 1,965 1,829 1,524 Bank-owned life insurance 3,881 2,864 2,656 1,707 1,709 Mortgage banking income 1,923 2,872 4,563 7,830 4,264 Net securities (losses) / gains (650 ) 372 (15 ) 477 279 Net (loss) / gain on other real estate owned and other assets (806 ) (158 ) 785 4,014 175 Other income 4,544 4,682 4,035 3,171 8,367 Total non-interest income 30,382 30,709 32,755 36,112 33,208 Non-interest expense Salaries and wages 38,937 40,420 39,497 37,435 36,890 Employee benefits 9,158 10,842 10,658 9,268 10,266 Net occupancy 7,234 6,413 6,825 6,427 7,177 Equipment and software 8,011 8,352 7,609 7,281 6,765 Marketing 2,421 2,601 1,848 1,802 2,384 FDIC insurance 1,522 1,460 1,227 181 1,282 Amortization of intangible assets 2,598 2,834 2,854 2,873 2,896 Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,593 177 4,467 1,222 851 Other operating expenses 16,074 15,204 19,716 17,323 17,816 Total non-interest expense 87,548 88,303 94,701 83,812 86,327 Income before provision for income taxes 53,983 66,292 55,059 89,180 91,317 Provision for income taxes 9,859 12,144 10,651 18,592 18,202 Net Income 44,124 54,148 44,408 70,588 73,115 Preferred stock dividends 2,531 2,531 2,531 2,531 2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593 $ 51,617 $ 41,877 $ 68,057 $ 70,584 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 108,866 $ 111,453 $ 116,355 $ 116,906 $ 117,517 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.68 $ 0.82 $ 0.64 $ 1.02 $ 1.05 Net income per common share - diluted 0.68 0.82 0.64 1.01 1.05 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding

certain items (1)(2) 0.70 0.82 0.70 1.03 1.06 Dividends declared 0.34 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 Book value (period end) 39.64 40.91 40.41 39.96 39.25 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 20.87 22.61 22.51 22.61 22.21 Average common shares outstanding - basic 61,445,399 63,045,061 64,931,764 66,894,398 67,263,714 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 61,593,365 63,183,411 65,065,848 67,066,592 67,335,418 Period end common shares outstanding 60,613,414 62,307,245 63,838,549 65,970,149 67,282,134 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,456 2,462 2,425 2,459 2,490 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses. Confidential Draft WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Asset quality data 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Non-performing assets: Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 3,731 $ 3,746 $ 3,707 $ 5,799 $ 3,563 Non-accrual loans: Troubled debt restructurings 1,348 1,547 1,615 1,664 1,768 Other non-accrual loans 32,024 34,195 34,644 34,548 32,807 Total non-accrual loans 33,372 35,742 36,259 36,212 34,575 Total non-performing loans 37,103 39,488 39,966 42,011 38,138 Other real estate and repossessed assets 87 - 293 773 393 Total non-performing assets $ 37,190 $ 39,488 $ 40,259 $ 42,784 $ 38,531 Past due loans (1): Loans past due 30-89 days $ 28,322 $ 27,152 $ 32,682 $ 21,233 $ 20,602 Loans past due 90 days or more 6,142 7,804 11,252 8,318 12,824 Total past due loans $ 34,464 $ 34,956 $ 43,934 $ 29,551 $ 33,426 Criticized and classified loans (2): Criticized loans $ 234,143 $ 248,518 $ 290,281 $ 319,448 $ 340,943 Classified loans 123,837 116,013 127,022 136,927 114,884 Total criticized and classified loans $ 357,980 $ 364,531 $ 417,303 $ 456,375 $ 455,827 Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.06 0.08 0.11 0.08 0.12 Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.38 0.41 0.40 0.41 0.36 Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other

real estate and repossessed assets 0.38 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.36 Non-performing assets / total assets 0.22 0.23 0.24 0.25 0.23 Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 3.68 3.75 4.21 4.41 4.26 Allowance for credit losses Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 117,865 $ 121,622 $ 136,605 $ 140,730 $ 160,040 Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 8,050 7,775 7,290 5,766 6,731 Provision for credit losses (3,438 ) (13,559 ) (1,730 ) (21,025 ) (27,958 ) Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 27 929 842 (689 ) 648 Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.03 % (0.03 ) % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.21 % 1.25 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 1.50 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.62 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.18 x 3.08 x 3.42 x 3.35 x 4.20 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

and loans past due 1.65 x 1.63 x 1.63 x 1.97 x 2.24 x Quarter Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Capital ratios Tier I leverage capital 9.67 % 10.02 % 10.10 % 10.42 % 10.74 % Tier I risk-based capital 13.25 14.05 14.18 15.15 14.95 Total risk-based capital 16.32 15.91 16.38 17.68 17.58 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 12.01 12.77 12.91 13.83 13.65 Average shareholders' equity to average assets 15.63 15.99 16.28 16.44 16.65 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.83 9.84 10.04 10.34 10.30 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 7.92 8.92 9.12 9.43 9.39 (1) Excludes non-performing loans. (2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due. (3) Total portfolio loans includes $76.5 million of PPP loans as of March 31, 2022. (4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio. Confidential Draft NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements. Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses: Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593 $ 51,617 $ 41,877 $ 68,057 $ 70,584 Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,258 140 3,529 965 672 Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,851 51,757 45,406 69,022 71,256 Average total assets $ 16,992,598 $ 16,947,662 $ 17,057,793 $ 17,042,147 $ 16,636,258 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.02 % 1.21 % 1.06 % 1.62 % 1.74 % Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses: Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593 $ 51,617 $ 41,877 $ 68,057 $ 70,584 Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,258 140 3,529 965 672 Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 42,851 51,757 45,406 69,022 71,256 Average total shareholders' equity 2,655,807 2,709,782 2,777,306 2,801,455 2,770,416 Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 6.54 % 7.58 % 6.49 % 9.88 % 10.43 % Return on average tangible equity: Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593 $ 51,617 $ 41,877 $ 68,057 $ 70,584 Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,052 2,239 2,255 2,270 2,288 Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 43,645 53,856 44,132 70,327 72,872 Average total shareholders' equity 2,655,807 2,709,782 2,777,306 2,801,455 2,770,416 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,139,242 ) (1,141,307 ) (1,143,522 ) (1,145,882 ) (1,148,171 ) Average tangible equity $ 1,516,565 $ 1,568,475 $ 1,633,784 $ 1,655,573 $ 1,622,245 Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 11.67 % 13.62 % 10.72 % 17.04 % 18.22 % Average tangible common equity $ 1,372,081 $ 1,423,991 $ 1,489,300 $ 1,511,089 $ 1,477,736 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 12.90 % 15.00 % 11.76 % 18.67 % 20.00 % Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses: Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593 $ 51,617 $ 41,877 $ 68,057 $ 70,584 Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,258 140 3,529 965 672 Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,052 2,239 2,255 2,270 2,288 Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles and

excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 44,903 53,996 47,661 71,292 73,544 Average total shareholders' equity 2,655,807 2,709,782 2,777,306 2,801,455 2,770,416 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,139,242 ) (1,141,307 ) (1,143,522 ) (1,145,882 ) (1,148,171 ) Average tangible equity $ 1,516,565 $ 1,568,475 $ 1,633,784 $ 1,655,573 $ 1,622,245 Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 12.01 % 13.66 % 11.57 % 17.27 % 18.39 % Average tangible common equity $ 1,372,081 $ 1,423,991 $ 1,489,300 $ 1,511,089 $ 1,477,736 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 13.27 % 15.04 % 12.70 % 18.92 % 20.18 % Confidential Draft Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 87,548 $ 88,303 $ 94,701 $ 83,812 $ 86,327 Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (1,593 ) (177 ) (4,467 ) (1,222 ) (851 ) Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 85,955 88,126 90,234 82,590 85,476 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 108,866 111,453 116,355 116,906 117,517 Non-interest income 30,382 30,709 32,755 36,112 33,208 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 139,248 $ 142,162 $ 149,110 $ 153,018 $ 150,725 Efficiency Ratio 61.73 % 61.99 % 60.52 % 53.97 % 56.71 % Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses: Net income available to common shareholders $ 41,593 $ 51,617 $ 41,877 $ 68,057 $ 70,584 Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 1,258 140 3,529 965 672 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 42,851 $ 51,757 $ 45,406 $ 69,022 $ 71,256 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses: Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.82 $ 0.64 $ 1.01 $ 1.05 Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.02 - 0.06 0.02 0.01 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.70 $ 0.82 $ 0.70 $ 1.03 $ 1.06 Period End Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Tangible book value per share: Total shareholders' equity $ 2,547,316 $ 2,693,166 $ 2,723,983 $ 2,780,836 $ 2,785,522 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,138,057 ) (1,140,111 ) (1,142,350 ) (1,144,604 ) (1,146,874 ) Less: preferred shareholders' equity (144,484 ) (144,484 ) (144,484 ) (144,484 ) (144,484 ) Tangible common equity 1,264,775 1,408,571 1,437,149 1,491,748 1,494,164 Common shares outstanding 60,613,414 62,307,245 63,838,549 65,970,149 67,282,134 Tangible book value per share $ 20.87 $ 22.61 $ 22.51 $ 22.61 $ 22.21 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Total shareholders' equity $ 2,547,316 $ 2,693,166 $ 2,723,983 $ 2,780,836 $ 2,785,522 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,138,057 ) (1,140,111 ) (1,142,350 ) (1,144,604 ) (1,146,874 ) Tangible equity 1,409,259 1,553,055 1,581,633 1,636,232 1,638,648 Less: preferred shareholders' equity (144,484 ) (144,484 ) (144,484 ) (144,484 ) (144,484 ) Tangible common equity 1,264,775 1,408,571 1,437,149 1,491,748 1,494,164 Total assets 17,104,015 16,927,125 16,892,111 16,966,867 17,057,788 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,138,057 ) (1,140,111 ) (1,142,350 ) (1,144,604 ) (1,146,874 ) Tangible assets $ 15,965,958 $ 15,787,014 $ 15,749,761 $ 15,822,263 $ 15,910,914 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.83 % 9.84 % 10.04 % 10.34 % 10.30 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.92 % 8.92 % 9.12 % 9.43 % 9.39 % (1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented. (2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual number of days in the quarter versus the year. Confidential Draft NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements. Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income: Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983 $ 66,292 $ 55,059 $ 89,180 $ 91,317 Add: provision for credit losses (3,438 ) (13,559 ) (1,730 ) (21,025 ) (27,958 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 50,545 $ 52,733 $ 53,329 $ 68,155 $ 63,359 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses: Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983 $ 66,292 $ 55,059 $ 89,180 $ 91,317 Add: provision for credit losses (3,438 ) (13,559 ) (1,730 ) (21,025 ) (27,958 ) Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,593 177 4,467 1,222 851 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 52,138 $ 52,910 $ 57,796 $ 69,377 $ 64,210 'Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1): Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983 $ 66,292 $ 55,059 $ 89,180 $ 91,317 Add: provision for credit losses (3,438 ) (13,559 ) (1,730 ) (21,025 ) (27,958 ) Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,593 177 4,467 1,222 851 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,138 52,910 57,796 69,377 64,210 Average total assets $ 16,992,598 $ 16,947,662 $ 17,057,793 $ 17,042,147 $ 16,636,258 Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.34 % 1.63 % 1.57 % Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1): Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983 $ 66,292 $ 55,059 $ 89,180 $ 91,317 Add: provision for credit losses (3,438 ) (13,559 ) (1,730 ) (21,025 ) (27,958 ) Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,593 177 4,467 1,222 851 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,138 52,910 57,796 69,377 64,210 Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,655,807 $ 2,709,782 $ 2,777,306 $ 2,801,455 $ 2,770,416 Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 7.96 % 7.75 % 8.26 % 9.93 % 9.40 % Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1): Income before provision for income taxes $ 53,983 $ 66,292 $ 55,059 $ 89,180 $ 91,317 Add: provision for credit losses (3,438 ) (13,559 ) (1,730 ) (21,025 ) (27,958 ) Add: amortization of intangibles 2,598 2,834 2,854 2,873 2,896 Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 1,593 177 4,467 1,222 851 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 54,736 55,744 60,650 72,250 67,106 Average total shareholders' equity 2,655,807 2,709,782 2,777,306 2,801,455 2,770,416 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,139,242 ) (1,141,307 ) (1,143,522 ) (1,145,882 ) (1,148,171 ) Average tangible equity $ 1,516,565 $ 1,568,475 $ 1,633,784 $ 1,655,573 $ 1,622,245 Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 14.64 % 14.10 % 14.73 % 17.50 % 16.78 % Average tangible common equity $ 1,372,081 $ 1,423,991 $ 1,489,300 $ 1,511,089 $ 1,477,736 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding provision items (annualized) (1) (2) 16.18 % 15.53 % 16.16 % 19.18 % 18.42 % (1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses. 