Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WesBanco, Inc.    WSBC

WESBANCO, INC.

(WSBC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WesBanco : Announces March Investor Conference Schedule

02/26/2021 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHEELING, W.V., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company announced today that Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert H. Young, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

The Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.  In addition, Mr. Clossin and Mr. Young will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which will be webcast.  Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.  An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for one year.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference to be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.  This conference does not include a formal presentation; therefore, no webcast will be available.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel.  Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share.  Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively.  In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020).  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-announces-march-investor-conference-schedule-301234638.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WESBANCO, INC.
09:16aWESBANCO : Announces March Investor Conference Schedule
PR
02/25WESBANCO INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25WESBANCO : Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders
PR
02/18WESBANCO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/10WESBANCO : Q1 2021 WesBanco, Inc. Investor Presentation
PU
02/10WESBANCO INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
02/05WESBANCO : Again Ranked by Forbes as One of the Best Banks in America
PR
02/04WESBANCO : CEO and CFO to Participate in the KBW Virtual Winter Financial Servic..
PR
02/03WESBANCO : to Continue Benefitting From Lower Than Expected Credit Costs, B. Ril..
MT
01/26WESBANCO : Q4 Results Surpass Estimates; Shares Up After Hours
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ