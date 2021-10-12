WesBanco : FIXED TO FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2026 - Form 8-K

FIXED TO FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2026
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the terms of the governing document dated as of August 15, 2016, between Old Line Bancshares, Inc., as Issuer, and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee or Agent, that the bonds listed below have been selected for Full Redemption on November 15, 2021 (the Redemption Date) at the price listed below of the principal amount (the Redemption Price) together with interest accrued to the Redemption Date.
|
|
*CUSIP
|
Maturity
|
Rate
|
Amount
|
Price
|
67984MAA8
|
08/15/2026
|
Variable
|
$2,500,000
|
100.00%
|
67984MAB6
|
08/15/2026
|
Variable
|
$1,000,000
|
100.00%
|
67984MAC4
|
08/15/2026
|
Variable
|
$31,500,000
|
100.00%
Pursuant to the Governing Documents, payment of the Redemption Price on the Bonds called for redemption will be paid without presentation of the Bonds if presentment is not required and upon presentation of the Bonds if presentment is required. If presentment is required, surrender thereof can be made in the followingmanner:
Delivery Instructions:
U.S. Bank
Global CorporateTrust
111Fillmore Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55107
Bondholders presenting their bonds in person for same day payment mustsurrender their bond(s) by 1:00 P.M. CST on the Redemption Date and a check will be available for pick up after 2:00 P.M. CST. Checks not picked up by 4:30 P.M. CST will be mailed out to the bondholder via first class mail. If payment of the Redemption Price is to be made to the registered owner of the Bond, you are not required to endorse the Bond to collect the RedemptionPrice.
Interest on the principal amount designated to be redeemed shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.
For a list of redemption requirements please visit our website at www.usbank.com/corporatetrust and click on the "Bondholder Information" link for Redemption instructions. You may also contact our Bondholder Communications team at 1-800-934-6802 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM CST.
IMPORTANTNOTICE
Federal law requires the Paying Agent to withhold taxes at the applicable rate from the payment if an IRS Form W-9 or applicable IRS Form W-8 is not provided. Please visit www.irs.govfor additional information on the tax forms and instruc tions.
*The Undersigned shall not be held responsible for the selection or use of the CUSIP number in this Redemption Notice, nor is any representation made as to its correctness. It is included solely for the convenience of the Holders.
By: U.S. Bank NationalAssociation
As Trustee orAgent
Dated: October 7, 2021
