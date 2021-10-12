Log in
WesBanco : FIXED TO FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2026 - Form 8-K

10/12/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
FIXED TO FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTE DUE 2026

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the terms of the governing document dated as of August 15, 2016, between Old Line Bancshares, Inc., as Issuer, and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee or Agent, that the bonds listed below have been selected for Full Redemption on November 15, 2021 (the Redemption Date) at the price listed below of the principal amount (the Redemption Price) together with interest accrued to the Redemption Date.

*CUSIP

Maturity

Rate

Amount

Price

67984MAA8

08/15/2026

Variable

$2,500,000

100.00%

67984MAB6

08/15/2026

Variable

$1,000,000

100.00%

67984MAC4

08/15/2026

Variable

$31,500,000

100.00%

Pursuant to the Governing Documents, payment of the Redemption Price on the Bonds called for redemption will be paid without presentation of the Bonds if presentment is not required and upon presentation of the Bonds if presentment is required. If presentment is required, surrender thereof can be made in the followingmanner:

Delivery Instructions:

U.S. Bank

Global CorporateTrust

111Fillmore Ave E

St. Paul, MN 55107

Bondholders presenting their bonds in person for same day payment mustsurrender their bond(s) by 1:00 P.M. CST on the Redemption Date and a check will be available for pick up after 2:00 P.M. CST. Checks not picked up by 4:30 P.M. CST will be mailed out to the bondholder via first class mail. If payment of the Redemption Price is to be made to the registered owner of the Bond, you are not required to endorse the Bond to collect the RedemptionPrice.

Interest on the principal amount designated to be redeemed shall cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

For a list of redemption requirements please visit our website at www.usbank.com/corporatetrust and click on the "Bondholder Information" link for Redemption instructions. You may also contact our Bondholder Communications team at 1-800-934-6802 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM CST.

IMPORTANTNOTICE

Federal law requires the Paying Agent to withhold taxes at the applicable rate from the payment if an IRS Form W-9 or applicable IRS Form W-8 is not provided. Please visit www.irs.govfor additional information on the tax forms and instruc­ tions.

*The Undersigned shall not be held responsible for the selection or use of the CUSIP number in this Redemption Notice, nor is any representation made as to its correctness. It is included solely for the convenience of the Holders.

By: U.S. Bank NationalAssociation

As Trustee orAgent

Dated: October 7, 2021

Disclaimer

WesBanco Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
