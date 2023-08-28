Investor Presentation
(Q3 2023)
(WSBC financials as of the three months ended 30 June 2023)
John Iannone
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
304-905-7021
Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe The information contained in this report should be read
WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2022 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Wesbanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2023, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-taxpre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger- related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
©2023 WesBanco Inc. | All rights reserved
2
Evolving Regional Financial Services Institution
Strong market presence with broad and balanced distribution
• Strong market presence
across legacy and major
metropolitan markets
• Balanced loan and
deposit distribution
across diverse regional
footprint
• Diversified revenue
generation engines
Strong Market Presence in Major Markets
#10 Pgh
#15 in OH
MSA
#12 in MD
#3 in WV
#11 in KY
Broad and Balanced Market Distribution
supported by unique
long-term advantages
• Well-executedlong-term
growth strategies
IN
5%
WV
KY/TN
16%
28%
Deposits
MD 16%
PA
14%
OH
21%
WV
IN
7%
17%
KY/TN
11%
PA 10%
Loans
MD 26%
OH
29%
Note: loan and deposit data as of 6/30/2023; location data as of 8/1/2023 (LPOs indicated by red dots); market share based on 2022 ©2023 WesBanco Inc. | All rights reserved 3
state deposit rankings (except Pittsburgh which is MSA) (exclusions: Pittsburgh MSA - BNY Mellon, Raymond James; MD - Forbright,
Capital Funding) (source: S&P Capital IQ as of 9/27/2022)
Investment Rationale
Unique advantages, sustainable growth, shareholder focus
Balanced and Diversified with Unique Long-Term Advantages
- Balanced loan and deposit distribution across footprint
- Diversified earnings streams built for long-term success, led by century-old, $5.1B trust and wealth management business
- Strong presence in economically diverse, major markets supported by positive demographic trends
- Robust legacy deposit base provides pricing advantage
Distinct and
Well-Executed
Long-Term Growth
Strategies
Legacy of Credit
Quality, Risk
Management, and
Shareholder Focus
- Emphasis on digital capabilities and customer service to ensure relationship value that meets customer needs efficiently and effectively
- Established lending and wealth management teams
- Focus on positive operating leverage built upon a culture of expense management, enhanced by consolidated back-office functions in lower cost markets
- Well-capitalizedwith solid liquidity and strong credit quality and regulatory compliance
- Eight consecutive "outstanding" CRA ratings since 2003
- Critical, long-term focus on shareholder return through earnings growth and effective capital management
Note: trust assets under management as of 6/30/2023
©2023 WesBanco Inc. | All rights reserved
4
Strategies for Long-Term
Success
©2023 WesBanco Inc. | All rights reserved
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
WesBanco Inc. published this content on 28 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2023 21:10:33 UTC.