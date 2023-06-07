Wescan Goldfields : 2022 Fourth Quarter Report

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS ("MD&A")

The following discussion and analysis is prepared by Management as of April 28, 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 ("financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022") available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wescan Goldfields Inc. ("Wescan" or "the Company") prepared its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All currency amounts are quoted in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Overview

Wescan is a growth oriented mineral exploration company based in Saskatchewan. Wescan is focused on the exploration of its current portfolio of gold properties and the acquisition of new exploration targets. The Company has previously focused exploration efforts on its northern Saskatchewan properties with known gold mineralization located in the La Ronge Gold Belt. No exploration programs were carried out during the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company will also continue to evaluate the potential for the acquisition of other mineral properties that fit the Company's strategic direction.

Projects

Jojay Gold Project

Background

The Company holds a 100% interest in the Jojay gold property, consisting of five claim blocks covering 1,496 hectares located approximately 150 kilometers northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Company's initial 25% interest in the property was acquired from Star Diamond Corporation (formerly Shore Gold Inc.) in 2004 in exchange for shares of the Company. The remaining 75% was acquired from SSR Mining Inc. (formerly Claude Resources Inc.) in 2006 in exchange for shares. The Company has an Indicated Mineral Resource and Inferred Mineral Resource, as defined under National Instrument ("NI") 43- 101, on the Jojay gold deposit which was completed on February 4, 2010. The NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate completed by ACA Howe International Limited ("ACA Howe") includes 21 Wescan diamond drill holes completed in 2005 and 2007-2008 and 79 historic drill holes. At a block cut-off grade of 2.0 grams per tonne Au, non-diluted Indicated Mineral Resources, located entirely in the Red Zone, amount to 420,000 tonnes with an average grade of 3.7 grams per tonne Au, for 50,000 ounces gold. Non-diluted Inferred Mineral Resources, approximately half of which were located in the Red Zone, amount to 630,000 tonnes with an average grade of 4.3 grams per tonne Au, for 87,000 ounces gold. No Measured Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves of any category were identified. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and by NI 43-101 definition do not demonstrate economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resource will be converted into a Mineral Reserve.

Based on recommendations from a review of historical drilling data that was completed in February 2011 and the recommendations contained in the Technical Report that accompanied the NI 43-101 compliant Resource Estimate, Wescan commenced a 2,678.5