Wescan Goldfields : 2023 First Quarter Report

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS ("MD&A")

The following discussion and analysis is prepared by Management as of May 25, 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023"), as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wescan Goldfields Inc. ("Wescan" or "the Company") prepared its financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2023 in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All currency amounts are quoted in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Overview

Wescan is a growth oriented mineral exploration company based in Saskatchewan. Wescan is focused on the exploration of its current portfolio of gold properties and the acquisition of new exploration targets. The Company has previously focused exploration efforts on its northern Saskatchewan properties with known gold mineralization located in the La Ronge Gold Belt. No exploration programs were carried out during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company will also continue to evaluate the potential for the acquisition of other mineral properties that fit the Company's strategic direction.

Financial Highlights

Selected financial information of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net and comprehensive loss $ $ 52,486 20,870 Net loss per share (1) 0.00 0.00 Total assets 163,474 328,653 Working capital 142,251 307,620

Basic and diluted.

Results of Operations

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 the Company recorded a net loss of $52,486 ($0.00 per share) compared to a net loss of $20,870 ($0.00 per share) for the same period in 2022.

Expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 were $52,486 compared to $20,912 for the same period of 2022. Specifically the changes are as follows: