WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WCC)
WESCO International : Recognized by Forbes as One of the World's Best Employers & One of America's Best Employers for Women

01/07/2021 | 03:01pm EST
WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers and one of America’s Best Employers for Women. In the 2020 ranking, WESCO was #312 out of 700 companies recognized as the World’s Best Employers and #42 out of 300 companies recognized as America’s Best Employers for Women.

“At WESCO, our people and our high-performance culture are our greatest assets,” said Mr. John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of WESCO. “We are constantly striving to strengthen our company and leverage our diverse and talented workforce in providing leading supply chain solutions to our customers around the world. We are honored to be recognized by Forbes for the progress that we are making.”

These prestigious awards are presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The World’s Best Employers 2020 were selected based on independent surveys of more 150,000 employees in more than 50 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics such as trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, image, culture, and benefits. Over 5,000,000 data points were analyzed.

In Forbes’ third annual ranking of the best employers for women, WESCO ranked #42 out of the 300 employers who made the list. Forbes and Statista, surveyed 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women, working for businesses that employ more than 1,000 workers. The respondents spanned 31 industries and were asked to share their opinion on a series of statements about their respective employer’s culture, opportunities for career development, working conditions, image, salary and wages, and diversity.

“WESCO is proud to be recognized by Forbes for both of these accomplishments,” said Chris Wolf, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “This past year has been challenging as we dealt with the global pandemic. As an essential business, we met the challenge of balancing employee productivity and personal needs by offering work arrangement solutions that support our employees.”

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International Inc., which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.


© Business Wire 2021
