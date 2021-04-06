Log in
WESCO International : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

04/06/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its first quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible via WESCO's Investor Relations website, www.wesco.investorroom.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

WESCO will also be participating in the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference held May 25-26 and the 2021KeyBanc Industrial and Basic Materials Conference held June 1-4, 2021. Details about WESCO’s participation will be available in the coming weeks.

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Dial-In Access

Live Access

Replay Access

US Participant Dial-in: 1-877-443-5356
International Participant Dial-in: 1-412-902-6614
Canada Participant Dial-in: 1-855-669-9657
Confirmation Code: Ask for the "WESCO" conference call

US Replay: 1-877-344-7529
International Replay: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Replay: 1-855-669-9658
Replay available: From 2:00 p.m. ET on May 6 to 9:00 a.m. ET on May 13

Confirmation Code: 10154053

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including full year sales for Anixter International which WESCO acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs approximately 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branch, warehouse, and sales locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.


© Business Wire 2021
