  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WESCO International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCC   US95082P1057

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WCC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-05 pm EDT
138.59 USD   -2.77%
06:01aWesco Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call
BU
03/14RBC Boosts Price Target on WESCO International to $215 From $200, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
03/14WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wesco Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call

04/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will hold its 2023 first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, May 4, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of Wesco’s website, along with webcast replays following the call.

Wesco will also be participating in the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference, Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference and KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference during the second quarter.

2023 First Quarter Earnings Call Dial-In Access

Live Access

 

Replay Access

 

North American: 1-888-349-0106
International: 1-412-902-0131
Access code: Wesco

 

A recording will be available beginning 05/04/2023 at 12:00pm ET until 05/11/2023 at 12:00pm ET

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 6464601

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 945 M - -
Net income 2023 931 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,89x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 7 082 M 7 082 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
WESCO International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 138,59 $
Average target price 197,64 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Engel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David S. Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Akash Khurana Chief Information & Digital Officer, EVP
Hemant Porwal Executive Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
James Louis Singleton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.69%7 082
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)34.23%8 828
REXEL7.65%6 567
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.20%2 756
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-4.22%431
TAKEBISHI CORPORATION10.45%209
