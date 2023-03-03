Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WESCO International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCC   US95082P1057

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WCC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-03 pm EST
172.69 USD   +1.51%
04:51pWesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock
BU
04:46pWesco Declares Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
01:47aInsider Sell: Wesco International
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wesco Declares Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

03/03/2023 | 04:46pm EST
The Board of Directors of Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.375 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

“We are pleased to announce that Wesco has reached an important milestone in our history as we initiate the company’s first common stock dividend,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At our 2022 Investor Day, we outlined our five-year expectation for continued sales growth above the market, the benefit of secular trends and ongoing margin expansion resulting in a step-change increase in cash flow generation. This enables us to create additional value by returning more capital directly to shareholders through a common stock dividend as well as the $1 billion share repurchase authorization announced last year.”

The declaration, timing, amount, and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the company’s Board of Directors.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 945 M - -
Net income 2023 931 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 350 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,68x
Yield 2023 0,88%
Capitalization 8 693 M 8 693 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Technical analysis trends WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 170,12 $
Average target price 196,27 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Engel Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David S. Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Akash Khurana Chief Information & Digital Officer, EVP
Hemant Porwal Executive Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
James Louis Singleton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.35.88%8 693
REXEL28.42%7 606
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)15.74%5 645
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.16.49%3 182
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.6.48%459
TAKEBISHI CORPORATION6.13%192