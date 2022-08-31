Log in
    WCC   US95082P1057

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WCC)
2022-08-31
131.68 USD   -0.28%
Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

08/31/2022
The Board of Directors of Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today declared a cash dividend on the company’s 10.625% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock for the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. The dividend is $664.0625 per preferred share, or $0.6640625 per depository share, and is payable on September 30, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 18,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world, including more than 90% of FORTUNE 100® companies. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 266 M - -
Net income 2022 829 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 708 M 6 708 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 48,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 132,05 $
Average target price 169,18 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Engel Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
David S. Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Akash Khurana Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Hemant Porwal Executive Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
James Louis Singleton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.35%6 708
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-30.02%4 942
REXEL-9.98%4 915
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.17%2 935
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-6.39%362
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-3.71%311