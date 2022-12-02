Advanced search
    WCC   US95082P1057

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WCC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
127.89 USD   +0.35%
11/09Transcript : WESCO International, Inc. Presents at Baird 52nd Annual Global Industrial Conference 2022, Nov-09-2022 01:45 PM
11/07Wesco Confirms Upcoming Investor Conferences
11/04WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

12/02/2022 | 04:47pm EST
The Board of Directors of Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today declared a cash dividend on the company’s 10.625% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock for the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. The dividend is $664.0625 per preferred share, or $0.6640625 per depository share, and is payable on January 3, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs more than 18,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world, including more than 90% of FORTUNE 100® companies. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.


All news about WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
11/09Transcript : WESCO International, Inc. Presents at Baird 52nd Annual Global I..
11/07Wesco Confirms Upcoming Investor Conferences
11/04WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
11/04RBC Lowers WESCO International's PT to $163 From $177, Says 2022 Free Cash Flow Convers..
11/03Transcript : WESCO International, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
11/03Wesco International Posts Higher Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue; Updates 2022 Outlook
11/03Wesco International : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
11/03Wesco International Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
11/03Earnings Flash (WCC) WESCO INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 Revenue $5.45B
11/03Earnings Flash (WCC) WESCO INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 EPS $4.49
Analyst Recommendations on WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 223 M - -
Net income 2022 817 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 607 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 480 M 6 480 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Technical analysis trends WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 127,45 $
Average target price 167,18 $
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Engel Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
David S. Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Akash Khurana Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Hemant Porwal Executive Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
James Louis Singleton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.03%6 555
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-7.93%6 447
REXEL-0.73%5 450
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-46.19%2 633
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-6.02%359
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-3.15%359