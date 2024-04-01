PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) announced today that it has completed the sale of its Wesco Integrated Supply (WIS) business to Vallen Distribution, Inc., a portfolio company of Nautic Partners, LLC, for a purchase price of $350 million. The sale includes predominately all of Wesco's industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) integrated supply business in North America and Europe. The business that is being divested had annual net sales of $784 million in 2023.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the sale to reduce debt and repurchase shares. Additional details, including the impact of the transaction on Wesco's 2024 outlook, will be provided during the Company's first quarter earnings release webcast.

"This divestiture supports our portfolio management strategy to prioritize investments and resources in the areas of our business that offer the strongest growth and profit potential. Our WIS team has consistently provided exceptional value to our customers over the years. I am very proud of their accomplishments and thank them for their outstanding customer service," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco.

