Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. WESCO International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WCC   US95082P1057

WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(WCC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
140.30 USD   +1.84%
04:05pWesco International Finalizes Purchase of Rahi Systems, a Leading Provider of Global Hyperscale Data Center Solutions
BU
10/12Wesco Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
10/06RBC Trims Price Target on WESCO International to $177 From $178, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wesco International Finalizes Purchase of Rahi Systems, a Leading Provider of Global Hyperscale Data Center Solutions

11/01/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today announced it has completed the purchase of Rahi Systems Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of global hyperscale data center solutions. Wesco previously announced its plan to acquire Rahi on September 7, 2022.

The final purchase price of $217 million represents approximately 7.5x Rahi’s projected trailing twelve months adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) as of September 30. Rahi Systems serves the full lifecycle of data center solutions by helping their customers manage and simplify technology. With this acquisition, Wesco will combine Rahi with its Communication and Security Solutions (CSS) strategic business unit.

“Rahi’s extensive services portfolio strengthens our leading data center solution offerings for our global customers,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco. “This acquisition, the first since the transformational combination of Wesco and Anixter, highlights our continued investment in the high growth data center segment and further expands cross-sell opportunities across our company.”

“With over 900 employees in 25 countries and trailing 12-month sales of approximately $400 million, Rahi provides complementary global coverage and enhances our full suite of data center solutions for contractors, integrators and end-user customers,” said Bill Geary, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions. “This significant investment fuels growth for our technology focused customers, who can now leverage the combined global footprint, infrastructure and IT expertise of Wesco.”

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 18,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world, including more than 90% of FORTUNE 100® companies. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:05pWesco International Finalizes Purchase of Rahi Systems, a Leading Provider of Global Hy..
BU
10/12Wesco Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
10/06RBC Trims Price Target on WESCO International to $177 From $178, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
09/08KeyBanc Raises WESCO International's Price Target to $165 from $155, Retains Overweight..
MT
09/07Transcript : WESCO International, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/07WESCO International Reaffirms 2022 Outlook, Sets Dividend Program
MT
09/07WESCO International to Buy Rahi Systems Holdings for $217 Million
MT
09/07Wesco to Announce Long-Term Outlook and its Plans to Significantly Increase Return of C..
BU
09/07WESCO International Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
09/07Wesco International Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 316 M - -
Net income 2022 809 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 999 M 6 999 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
WESCO International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 137,77 $
Average target price 171,90 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John J. Engel Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior VP
David S. Schulz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Akash Khurana Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Hemant Porwal Executive Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
James Louis Singleton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.73%6 999
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)-13.44%5 906
REXEL1.54%5 424
FUJIAN TORCH ELECTRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.94%2 755
SENSHU ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.-54.69%326
NICHIDENBO CORPORATION-11.78%313