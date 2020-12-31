Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Wescoal Holdings Limited    WSL   ZAE000069639

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/30
0.92 ZAR   +2.22%
10:33aWESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
12/22WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
12/18WESCOAL : Dealings in securities by a director
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

12/31/2020 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dealing in securities by a director

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
("Wescoal" or "the Company")

Dealing in securities by a director

In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:

Name: RM Ramaite
Designation: Non-Executive Director
Class of securities: Ordinary shares

Date of transaction: 29 December 2020
Number of securities: 6 000
Price per security: R0.90
Total value: R5 400.00

Nature of transaction: Purchase on the open market
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal: Yes


31 December 2020

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Date: 31-12-2020 10:40:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wescoal Holdings Limited published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 15:32:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:33aWESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
12/22WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
12/18WESCOAL : Dealings in securities by a director
PU
12/15WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
12/11WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
12/04WESCOAL : Condensed consolidated results for the interim period ended 30 Septemb..
PU
12/04WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
11/26WESCOAL : Fatality at Moabsvelden Mine
PU
11/17WESCOAL : Trading statement and voluntary operational and strategic update
PU
11/03WESCOAL : Results of annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 810 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2020 -137 M -9,32 M -9,32 M
Net Debt 2020 1 235 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 357 M 24,5 M 24,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wescoal Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana Chief Executive & Director
Humphrey Lawrence Mbendeni Mathe Non-Executive Chairman
Zanele Sibisi Chief Operating Officer
Jubilant Speckman CFO & Senior Manager-Finance Operations
Muthanyi Robinson Ramaite Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.81%24
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-10.07%51 973
GLENCORE PLC0.53%42 530
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED3.67%13 856
COAL INDIA LIMITED-35.84%11 423
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-23.30%7 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ