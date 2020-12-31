Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

Dealing in securities by a director





WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2005/006913/06)

Share code: WSL

ISIN: ZAE000069639

("Wescoal" or "the Company")





In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following

information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:





Name: RM Ramaite

Designation: Non-Executive Director

Class of securities: Ordinary shares





Date of transaction: 29 December 2020

Number of securities: 6 000

Price per security: R0.90

Total value: R5 400.00





Nature of transaction: Purchase on the open market

Extent of interest: Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal: Yes









31 December 2020





Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking





Date: 31-12-2020 10:40:00

