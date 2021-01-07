Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Wescoal Holdings Limited    WSL   ZAE000069639

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 01/06
0.98 ZAR   +3.16%
01:54pWESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2020WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2020WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

01/07/2021 | 01:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
07 January 2021 11:19 
Dealing in securities by a director

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
('Wescoal' or 'the Company')

Dealing in securities by a director

In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:

Name:                       RM Ramaite
Designation:                Non-Executive Director
Class of securities:        Ordinary shares

Date of transaction:        4 January 2021
Number of securities:       128 000
Price per security:         R0.90
Total value:                R115 200.00

Nature of transaction:      Purchase on the open market
Extent of interest:         Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal:          Yes

7 January 2021

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

Date: 07-01-2021 11:19:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Wescoal Holdings Limited published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 18:53:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:54pWESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2020WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2020WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2020WESCOAL : Dealings in securities by a director
PU
2020WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2020WESCOAL : Dealing in securities by a director
PU
2020WESCOAL : Condensed consolidated results for the interim period ended 30 Septemb..
PU
2020WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2020WESCOAL : Fatality at Moabsvelden Mine
PU
2020WESCOAL : Trading statement and voluntary operational and strategic update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 810 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2020 -137 M -8,89 M -8,89 M
Net Debt 2020 1 235 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 381 M 25,2 M 24,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wescoal Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Reginald Lavhelesani Demana Chief Executive & Director
Humphrey Lawrence Mbendeni Mathe Non-Executive Chairman
Zanele Sibisi Chief Operating Officer
Jubilant Speckman CFO & Senior Manager-Finance Operations
Muthanyi Robinson Ramaite Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED6.52%25
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED1.37%52 270
GLENCORE PLC17.58%49 180
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED2.68%14 393
COAL INDIA LIMITED-0.26%11 382
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.43%7 346
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ