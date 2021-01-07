Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

Dealing in securities by a director WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 2005/006913/06) Share code: WSL ISIN: ZAE000069639 ('Wescoal' or 'the Company') Dealing in securities by a director In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed: Name: RM Ramaite Designation: Non-Executive Director Class of securities: Ordinary shares Date of transaction: 4 January 2021 Number of securities: 128 000 Price per security: R0.90 Total value: R115 200.00 Nature of transaction: Purchase on the open market Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes 7 January 2021 Sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking Date: 07-01-2021 11:19:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.