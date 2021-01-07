Wescoal : Dealing in securities by a director

|
Dealing in securities by a director
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
('Wescoal' or 'the Company')
In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:
Name: RM Ramaite
Designation: Non-Executive Director
Class of securities: Ordinary shares
Date of transaction: 4 January 2021
Number of securities: 128 000
Price per security: R0.90
Total value: R115 200.00
Nature of transaction: Purchase on the open market
Extent of interest: Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal: Yes
7 January 2021
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
Date: 07-01-2021 11:19:00
