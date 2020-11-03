Wescoal : Results of annual general meeting

Results of annual general meeting
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
("Wescoal" or the "Company")
RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wescoal shareholders are advised that the voting results for the annual general meeting of Wescoal held at the
registered offices of the Company and through electronic communication on Tuesday, 3 November 2020, were as
follows:
Resolution Number of Percentage For** Against** Abstained***
ordinary of ordinary % % %
shares voted shares in
issue*
%
Ordinary resolution number 1:
Re-election and confirmation of
appointment of directors, as the
case may be
1.1 Re-election of director: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
Mbendeni Humphrey Mathe
1.2 Re-election of director: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
Kabela Mahlatse Maroga
1.3 Re-election of director: 258 209 887 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
Muthanyi Robinson Ramaite
1.4 Confirmation of appointment 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
of director: Andile Mabizela
1.5 Confirmation of appointment 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
of director: Nomavuso
Patience Mnxasana
Ordinary Resolution number 2:
Reappointment of the members of
the audit, risk and compliance
committee of the Company
2.1 Appointment of member and 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
chairperson: Kabela Mahlatse
Maroga
2.2 Appointment of member: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
Nonzukiso (Zukie) Siyotula
2.3 Appointment of member: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
Andile Mabizela
2.4 Appointment of member: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10
Nomavuso Patience
Mnxasana
Ordinary Resolution number 3: 258 209 887 61.49 99.99 0.01 0.10
Reappointment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as
external auditor of the Company
for the 2021 financial year
Ordinary Resolution number 4: 257 768 707 61.39 99.95 0.05 0.20
Advisory endorsement of the
remuneration policy
Ordinary Resolution number 5: 257 768 707 61.39 99.95 0.05 0.20
Advisory endorsement of the
remuneration implementation
report
Ordinary Resolution number 6: 258 203 987 61.49 99.99 0.01 0.10
Authority to implement resolutions
passed at the annual general
meeting
Ordinary Resolution number 7: 258 208 954 61.49 99.95 0.05 0.10
Approval for the issue of
authorised but unissued ordinary
shares
Special Resolution number 1: 258 220 854 61.49 98.40 1.60 0.09
General issue of shares for cash
Special Resolution number 2: 257 841 507 61.40 99.92 0.08 0.18
Approval for the remuneration of
non-executive directors
Special Resolution number 3: 258 204 607 61.49 99.94 0.06 0.10
Approval for the Company to grant
inter-group financial assistance in
terms of sections 44 and 45 of the
Companies Act
Special Resolution number 4: 258 221 754 61.49 99.98 0.02 0.09
Approval for the acquisition of the
Company's own shares
* Based on 419 916 854 ordinary shares in issue at the date of the annual general meeting.
** In relation to the total number of shares voted at the annual general meeting.
*** In relation to the total number of shares in issue at the date of the annual general meeting.
Based on the above voting results, all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of Wescoal shareholders
present in person or represented by proxy at the annual general meeting.
Johannesburg
3 November 2020
Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking
