Wescoal : Results of annual general meeting

Results of annual general meeting





WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2005/006913/06)

Share code: WSL

ISIN: ZAE000069639

("Wescoal" or the "Company")





RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING





Wescoal shareholders are advised that the voting results for the annual general meeting of Wescoal held at the

registered offices of the Company and through electronic communication on Tuesday, 3 November 2020, were as

follows:





Resolution Number of Percentage For** Against** Abstained***

ordinary of ordinary % % %

shares voted shares in

issue*

%

Ordinary resolution number 1:

Re-election and confirmation of

appointment of directors, as the

case may be

1.1 Re-election of director: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

Mbendeni Humphrey Mathe

1.2 Re-election of director: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

Kabela Mahlatse Maroga

1.3 Re-election of director: 258 209 887 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

Muthanyi Robinson Ramaite

1.4 Confirmation of appointment 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

of director: Andile Mabizela

1.5 Confirmation of appointment 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

of director: Nomavuso

Patience Mnxasana

Ordinary Resolution number 2:

Reappointment of the members of

the audit, risk and compliance

committee of the Company

2.1 Appointment of member and 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

chairperson: Kabela Mahlatse

Maroga

2.2 Appointment of member: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

Nonzukiso (Zukie) Siyotula

2.3 Appointment of member: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

Andile Mabizela

2.4 Appointment of member: 258 208 987 61.49 99.97 0.03 0.10

Nomavuso Patience

Mnxasana

Ordinary Resolution number 3: 258 209 887 61.49 99.99 0.01 0.10

Reappointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as

external auditor of the Company

for the 2021 financial year

Ordinary Resolution number 4: 257 768 707 61.39 99.95 0.05 0.20

Advisory endorsement of the

remuneration policy

Ordinary Resolution number 5: 257 768 707 61.39 99.95 0.05 0.20

Advisory endorsement of the

remuneration implementation

report

Ordinary Resolution number 6: 258 203 987 61.49 99.99 0.01 0.10

Authority to implement resolutions

passed at the annual general

meeting

Ordinary Resolution number 7: 258 208 954 61.49 99.95 0.05 0.10

Approval for the issue of

authorised but unissued ordinary

shares

Special Resolution number 1: 258 220 854 61.49 98.40 1.60 0.09

General issue of shares for cash

Special Resolution number 2: 257 841 507 61.40 99.92 0.08 0.18

Approval for the remuneration of

non-executive directors

Special Resolution number 3: 258 204 607 61.49 99.94 0.06 0.10

Approval for the Company to grant

inter-group financial assistance in

terms of sections 44 and 45 of the

Companies Act

Special Resolution number 4: 258 221 754 61.49 99.98 0.02 0.09

Approval for the acquisition of the

Company's own shares





* Based on 419 916 854 ordinary shares in issue at the date of the annual general meeting.

** In relation to the total number of shares voted at the annual general meeting.

*** In relation to the total number of shares in issue at the date of the annual general meeting.





Based on the above voting results, all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of Wescoal shareholders

present in person or represented by proxy at the annual general meeting.









Johannesburg

3 November 2020





Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking





Date: 03-11-2020 02:17:00

Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').

The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of

the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,

indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,

information disseminated through SENS.