Wescoal : Results of voting

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 2005/006913/06) Share code: WSL

ISIN: ZAE000069639

("Wescoal" or the "Company")

RESULTS OF VOTING

Wescoal shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 31 January 2022 and a circular distributed to shareholders (the "Circular") relating to the proposed change of name of Wescoal to "Salungano Group Limited" (the "Change of Name") on the same date.

Following the voting by written resolutions which voting period closed on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, shareholders are advised that the voting results relating to the Change of Name were as follows:

Resolution Number of Percentage For** Against** Abstained*** ordinary of ordinary % % % shares voted shares in issue* % Special Resolution number 1: 335 947 309 80.00 100.00 0.00 0.06 Change of Name Ordinary Resolution number 1: 335 947 309 80.00 99.98 0.02 0.06 Authority to implement Special Resolution number 1

Based on 419 916 854 ordinary shares in issue as at Friday, 21 January 2022, being the record date to determine which shareholders were eligible to vote on the resolutions.

In relation to the total number of shares voted.

In relation to the total number of shares in issue .

Based on the above voting results, all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of Wescoal shareholders.

A finalisation announcement will be released on SENS on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 to notify shareholders once the Change of Name has been registered with CIPC.

The salient dates and times of the Change of Name as set out in the Circular are still relevant and applicable.

Johannesburg

9 March 2022

