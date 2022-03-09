Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Wescoal Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSL   ZAE000069639

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WSL)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-07
1.79 ZAR   -10.50%
04:11aWESCOAL : Results of voting
PU
03/01WESCOAL : Appointment of Group Chief Executive Officer
PU
03/01Wescoal Holdings Limited Appoints Robinson Ramaite as Group Chief Executive Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wescoal : Results of voting

03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 2005/006913/06) Share code: WSL

ISIN: ZAE000069639

("Wescoal" or the "Company")

RESULTS OF VOTING

Wescoal shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 31 January 2022 and a circular distributed to shareholders (the "Circular") relating to the proposed change of name of Wescoal to "Salungano Group Limited" (the "Change of Name") on the same date.

Following the voting by written resolutions which voting period closed on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, shareholders are advised that the voting results relating to the Change of Name were as follows:

Resolution

Number of

Percentage

For**

Against**

Abstained***

ordinary

of ordinary

%

%

%

shares voted

shares in

issue*

%

Special Resolution number 1:

335 947 309

80.00

100.00

0.00

0.06

Change of Name

Ordinary Resolution number 1:

335 947 309

80.00

99.98

0.02

0.06

Authority to implement Special

Resolution number 1

  • Based on 419 916 854 ordinary shares in issue as at Friday, 21 January 2022, being the record date to determine which shareholders were eligible to vote on the resolutions.
  • In relation to the total number of shares voted.
  • In relation to the total number of shares in issue .

Based on the above voting results, all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of Wescoal shareholders.

A finalisation announcement will be released on SENS on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 to notify shareholders once the Change of Name has been registered with CIPC.

The salient dates and times of the Change of Name as set out in the Circular are still relevant and applicable.

Johannesburg

9 March 2022

Sponsor

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Disclaimer

Wescoal Holdings Limited published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:11aWESCOAL : Results of voting
PU
03/01WESCOAL : Appointment of Group Chief Executive Officer
PU
03/01Wescoal Holdings Limited Appoints Robinson Ramaite as Group Chief Executive Officer
CI
02/25WESCOAL : Vanggatfontein Colliery Update
PU
2021Wescoal Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30,..
CI
2021Wescoal Holdings Limited Re-Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Incorporated as External Au..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Wescoal Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021Wescoal Holdings Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2021Wescoal Holdings Limited Announces Production Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Wescoal Holdings Limited Announces Sales Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 903 M 255 M 255 M
Net income 2021 -35,8 M -2,34 M -2,34 M
Net Debt 2021 1 016 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 661 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wescoal Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muthanyi Robinson Ramaite Group CEO & Non-Executive Director
Jubilant Speckman Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nozie Lubanga Compliance & Risk Officer
Kabela Mahlatse Maroga Independent Non-Executive Director
Humphrey Lawrence Mbendeni Mathe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.79%43
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED21.99%76 868
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED19.18%22 311
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED47.10%20 557
COAL INDIA LIMITED29.20%15 122
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED23.11%13 465