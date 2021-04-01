Wescoal : Dealing in securities by an associate of a director

Dealing in securities by an associate of a director WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 2005/006913/06) Share code: WSL ISIN: ZAE000069639 ('Wescoal' or 'the Company') Dealing in securities by an associate of a director In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed: Name of associate: RBFT Investments Proprietary Limited Name of director: MR Ramaite Class of securities: Ordinary shares Date of transaction: 31 March 2021 Number of securities: 4 745 455 Price per security: R1.20 Total value: R5 694 546.00 Date of transaction: 31 March 2021 Number of securities: 542 273 Average price per security: R1.1581 Lowest price per security: R1.10 Highest price per security: R1.20 Total value: R628 006.36 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Wescoal ordinary shares on-market by RBFT Investments Proprietary Limited, an associate of Mr Ramaite. Mr Ramaite is a director of, and has an indirect beneficial interest in, RBFT Investments Proprietary Limited. Extent of interest of director: Indirect beneficial Extent of interest of associate: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal: Not applicable 1 April 2021 Sponsor Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited Date: 01-04-2021 11:21:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.