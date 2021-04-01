Log in
Wescoal : Dealing in securities by an associate of a director

04/01/2021 | 05:32am EDT
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by an associate of a director
01 April 2021 11:21 
Dealing in securities by an associate of a director

WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
('Wescoal' or 'the Company')

Dealing in securities by an associate of a director

In terms of paragraphs 3.63 - 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information, relating to the dealing in securities, is disclosed:

Name of associate:                     RBFT Investments Proprietary Limited
Name of director:                      MR Ramaite
Class of securities:                   Ordinary shares

Date of transaction:                   31 March 2021
Number of securities:                  4 745 455
Price per security:                    R1.20
Total value:                           R5 694 546.00

Date of transaction:                   31 March 2021
Number of securities:                  542 273
Average price per security:            R1.1581
Lowest price per security:             R1.10
Highest price per security:            R1.20
Total value:                           R628 006.36

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Wescoal ordinary shares on-market by RBFT Investments Proprietary Limited, an
associate of Mr Ramaite. Mr Ramaite is a director of, and has an indirect beneficial interest in,
RBFT Investments Proprietary Limited.

Extent of interest of director:        Indirect beneficial
Extent of interest of associate:       Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal:                     Not applicable

1 April 2021

Sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Date: 01-04-2021 11:21:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Wescoal Holdings Limited published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Income Statement Evolution
