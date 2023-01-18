TSX's winning streak ends as U.S. data rattles investors

(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)
TSX ends down 81.23 points, or 0.4%, at 20,376.23
Energy sector falls 0.9% as oil settles lower
Industrials lose 0.8%
Wesdome Gold Mines shares slump 16.7%
TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
fell on Wednesday, giving back some of its recent gains, as
investors grew more worried about the economic outlook following
disappointing U.S. data and after aggressive central bank
interest rate hikes last year.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 81.23 points, or 0.4%, at 20,376.23.
It follows eight straight days of gains for the index, its
longest winning streak in 15 months, that had lifted it to its
highest closing level since Dec. 2.
Wall Street's main indexes also fell, ending with much
deeper losses than for the Toronto market, as U.S. retail sales
and factory production declined more than expected in December,
and after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.
"As we see the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve's
existing rate hikes filtering through the economy, it suggests
that we're going to continue to see slower growth," said Angelo
Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.
"This combination of falling inflation and slowing growth
means that the BoC is likely to hike one last time and then
pause."
Money markets see a 70% chance that the Bank of Canada would
tighten by 25 basis points at an interest rate decision next
Wednesday.
The Toronto market's energy sector fell 0.9% as oil settled
0.9% lower at $79.48 a barrel. Heavily-weighted financials lost
0.5% and industrials were down 0.8%.
Shares of gold miner Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd slumped
16.7% after the company reported lower-than expected production
in the fourth-quarter.
Still, the materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8%, limiting the
TSX's decline.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi
Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)