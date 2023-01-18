Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    WDO   CA95083R1001

WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.

(WDO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
6.470 CAD   -16.73%
05:58pTSX's winning streak ends as U.S. data rattles investors
RE
12:12pWesdome Gold Mines Outperform Rating Reiterated by BMO After Q4 Production and 2023 Guidance; Price Target Cut to C$14
MT
12:10pNational Bank of Canada Says Wesdome's 2023 Guidance Below Expectations
MT
TSX's winning streak ends as U.S. data rattles investors

01/18/2023 | 05:58pm EST
(Adds details throughout; updates prices to close)

*

TSX ends down 81.23 points, or 0.4%, at 20,376.23

*

Energy sector falls 0.9% as oil settles lower

*

Industrials lose 0.8%

*

Wesdome Gold Mines shares slump 16.7%

TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, giving back some of its recent gains, as investors grew more worried about the economic outlook following disappointing U.S. data and after aggressive central bank interest rate hikes last year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 81.23 points, or 0.4%, at 20,376.23.

It follows eight straight days of gains for the index, its longest winning streak in 15 months, that had lifted it to its highest closing level since Dec. 2.

Wall Street's main indexes also fell, ending with much deeper losses than for the Toronto market, as U.S. retail sales and factory production declined more than expected in December, and after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

"As we see the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve's existing rate hikes filtering through the economy, it suggests that we're going to continue to see slower growth," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

"This combination of falling inflation and slowing growth means that the BoC is likely to hike one last time and then pause."

Money markets see a 70% chance that the Bank of Canada would tighten by 25 basis points at an interest rate decision next Wednesday.

The Toronto market's energy sector fell 0.9% as oil settled 0.9% lower at $79.48 a barrel. Heavily-weighted financials lost 0.5% and industrials were down 0.8%.

Shares of gold miner Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd slumped 16.7% after the company reported lower-than expected production in the fourth-quarter.

Still, the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8%, limiting the TSX's decline. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.47% 84.51 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.78% 0.74086 Delayed Quote.1.06%
GOLD -0.19% 1905.19 Delayed Quote.5.17%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.15% 1120.05 Real-time Quote.6.15%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.40% 20376.23 Delayed Quote.5.53%
SILVER -1.97% 23.45 Delayed Quote.1.33%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.79% 1.3492 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD. -16.73% 6.47 Delayed Quote.3.88%
WTI -1.56% 79.361 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 273 M 203 M 203 M
Net income 2022 -1,16 M -0,86 M -0,86 M
Net cash 2022 10,0 M 7,45 M 7,45 M
P/E ratio 2022 1 554x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 120 M 833 M 833 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,77 CAD
Average target price 10,99 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Middlemiss President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Scott Gilbert Chief Financial Officer
Warwick P. Morley-Jepson Chairman
Frederic Mercier-Langevin Chief Operating Officer
Nadine Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.3.88%836
NEWMONT CORPORATION15.15%41 647
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.23%32 939
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.62%24 898
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.53%19 935
POLYUS0.00%16 450