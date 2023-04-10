Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDO   CA95083R1001

WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.

(WDO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-10 pm EDT
7.890 CAD   -0.50%
04:31pWesdome Announces First Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details
AQ
04:31pWesdome Announces First Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details
GL
04:31pWesdome Announces First Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wesdome Announces First Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details

04/10/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces first quarter (“Q1”) results.

Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO commented, “2023 is off to a strong start with total combined first quarter production of 28,369 ounces. We are also pleased to see progressive ramp up and development at Kiena and continue to expect production at both sites to be higher in the second half of the year. We remain on track to deliver on guidance.”

At the Eagle River Complex, the Company saw strong operational performance combined with continued positive grade reconciliation from the Falcon Zone, resulting in production of 20,492 ounces. Also as expected, the last of the stockpiled Mishi ore was processed during the Quarter.

At the Kiena Mine, continued operational focus resulted in production of 7,877 ounces, in line with budget. The pastefill plant, which was commissioned in Q4 of 2022, has performed well, achieving its design throughput and yielding the expected improvements in stope cycle times and reduction in dilution. Albeit, the mine continues to work it’s way through the lower grade ore as it advances the ramp in 2023. Development performance in the ramp to Kiena Deep continued to track ahead of schedule during the quarter.

Q1 2023 Operating Performance

   
 Q1 2023Q1 2022
   
Ore milled (tonnes)  
Eagle River48,13353,217
Mishi6,15011,873
Kiena42,32421,162
Total Ore Milled96,60786,252
   
Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”)  
Eagle River13.511.6
Mishi2.33.6
Kiena5.97.7
   
Gold production (ounces)  
Eagle River20,15919,334
Mishi3321,165
Kiena7,8775,112
Total Gold Production28,36825,611
   
Production sold (ounces)30,00028,000
   

 

Notes:
1.  Numbers may not add due to rounding.


First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. At that time, the financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the company’s website at www.wesdome.com and on SEDAR www.sedar.com A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday May 11 at 10:00 am ET.  

  • The webcast can also be accessed under the news and events section of the company’s website

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact:

Warwick Morley-JepsonorLindsay Carpenter Dunlop
Chair of the Board and Interim CEO VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029         416-360-3743 ext. 2025
w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com   lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 
   
220 Bay St, Suite 1200  
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4  
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX  
416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620  
Website: www.wesdome.com   


This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e96128f2-b9ab-45a2-8f5e-28e3e3993440


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.
04:31pWesdome Announces First Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details
AQ
04:31pWesdome Announces First Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details
GL
04:31pWesdome Announces First Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details
GL
08:34aAngus Gold Raising $5.1 Million In Private Placement
MT
03/13Wesdome Gold Mines Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank as it Updates on Reser..
MT
03/13Wesdome Gold Mines Reserves at it Eagle River and Kiena Mine Complexes Dropped 15% in 2..
MT
03/13Wesdome Gold Mines Brief: Announcing Annual Mineral Resource an..
MT
03/13Wesdome Announces Annual Mineral Resource and Reserve Updates for Eagle River and Kiena..
GL
03/13Wesdome Announces Annual Mineral Resource and Reserve Updates for Eagle River and Kiena..
AQ
03/13Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Announces Annual Mineral Resource and Reserve Updates for Eagle..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 292 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2023 16,0 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2023 35,0 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 793x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 143 M 845 M 845 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,93 CAD
Average target price 9,02 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Warwick P. Morley-Jepson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Gilbert Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Mercier-Langevin Chief Operating Officer
Nadine Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
William Washington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.5.48%845
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.28%41 354
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.56%34 539
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.75%25 853
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.26.41%22 382
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED37.02%16 811
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer