Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. announced the promotions of Michael Michaud to the position of Senior Vice President of Exploration & Resources, and Raj Gill to the position of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations. Michael Michaud joined Wesdome in 2017 and most recently held the role of Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Michaud is a licensed Professional Geologist in Ontario with over 30 years of experience in Canadian and international gold exploration and mining with IAMGOLD, St Andrew Goldfields and SRK Consulting.

Mr. Michaud holds a Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of Waterloo, and a Masters of Science from Lakehead University. Raj Gill joined Wesdome in 2020 and most recently held the role of Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Gill has over 14 years of mining industry experience in progressive roles that include corporate development, technical studies, and equity research with Kinross Gold, and Cormark Securities.

Mr. Gill is a CFA ® charterholder, and holds a Global Professional Master of Laws degree, and Bachelor of Applied Science in Lassonde Mineral Engineering degree from the University of Toronto. The Company is also announcing that just prior to quarter-end, Ms. Lindsay Dunlop advised that she will be leaving Wesdome to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Dunlop will remain in her position until March 31, 2024.