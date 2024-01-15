Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company has an exploration program both underground and on the surface within the mine area and more regionally at both the Eagle River and Kiena Complex. The Eagle River Underground Mine is located approximately 50 kilometers west of Wawa, Ontario. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is producing gold at a rate of 92,000-105,000 ounces per year. The Kiena Mine is located in the prospective Val dâOr, Quebec gold camp. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tons-per-day mill. The Company also retains exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located approximately 100 kilometers west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc.

Sector Gold