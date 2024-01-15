Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Provides Consolidated Production Guidance for the Year 2024 and Year 2025
For the year 2025, the company expects consolidated gold production of 175,000 ounces ? 210,000 ounces.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.27 CAD
|-2.81%
|+0.55%
|-5.71%
|Jan. 15
|Wesdome Gold Mines Says Q4 Gold Sales Rise 19%; 2023 Production Up 12%
|MT
|Jan. 15
|Wesdome Gold Mines Brief: Announcing promotions of Michael Michaud to Position of Senior Vice President of Exploration & Resources, and Raj Gill to position of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Says Q4 Gold Sales Rise 19%; 2023 Production Up 12%
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Brief: Announcing promotions of Michael Michaud to Position of Senior Vice President of Exploration & Resources, and Raj Gill to position of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Brief: Announcing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Production Results; Providing Multi-Year Guidance and Management Update
|MT
|Angus Gold Edging Up After Detailing Intersections In First Exploration Drill Program On Eagle River Splay, Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Ontario
|MT
|National Bank of Canada Notes Wesdome's Latest Assays From Eagle River Mine
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Says Exploration at its Eagle River Mine Shows High-Grade Gold Mineralization
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Brief: Says Continues to Return High Grades Over Mineable Widths From Recently Discovered Zones Both West and East of the Mine Diorite at the Eagle River Mine
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Announces Additional Drill Results from the Recently Discovered Zone Hosted in Volcanics West of the Mine Diorite
|CI
|National Bank Maintains Rating, Price Target on Wesdome Gold Mines Following Model Updates
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Maintained at Outperform at BMO Following In-Line Q3 Results; Price Target Kept at C$14.00
|MT
|Transcript : Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
|CI
|Wesdome Gold Reports Q3 2023 Adjusted Loss of $0.02 Per Share, Reaffirms 2023 Production Guidance
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (WDO.TO) WESDOME GOLD MINES Posts Q3 Revenue C$69.7M
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Brief: Net loss of $3.2 million ($0.02) per share in Q3 2023 and adjusted net loss of $2.6 million ($0.02) per share
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Kept at Outperform at National Bank Following Mine Tour; Price Target Lowered to C$10.25
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Says Eagle Mine Exploration Drilling Shows High-Grade Gold Mineralization
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Brief: Says Drilling Returns High Grades in Volcanic Rocks Along Western Extension of Mineralization at the Eagle River Mine
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Announces Results from the Ongoing Surface and Underground Exploration Drilling Program at the Eagle River Mine in Wawa, Ontario
|CI
|Wesdome Gold Mines Maintained at Outperform at BMO as Q3 Production Lags Expectations; Price Target Kept at C$14.00
|MT
|National Bank of Canada Says Wesdome Gold Mines' Q3 Production Below Forecast
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Brief: Announcing Third Quarter Production Results
|MT
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Provides Production Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023
|CI
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Announces Production Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2023
|CI
|National Bank of Canada Says M&A Sentiment Muted During 2023 Denver Gold Forum
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.71%
|833 M $
|-9.06%
|43 382 M $
|-1.29%
|31 020 M $
|-4.16%
|26 143 M $
|-0.98%
|22 012 M $
|-.--%
|12 830 M $
|-4.73%
|10 044 M $
|+1.31%
|8 045 M $
|-6.53%
|7 367 M $
|-2.62%
|7 232 M $