  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDO   CA95083R1001

WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.

(WDO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:49:08 2023-06-08 pm EDT
7.405 CAD   -0.07%
12:31pWesdome Provides Update on Operations Amidst Forest Fires in Quebec and Ontario
GL
12:30pWesdome Provides Update on Operations Amidst Forest Fires in Quebec and Ontario
AQ
06/05Wesdome Gold Mines Names President, CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Wesdome Provides Update on Operations Amidst Forest Fires in Quebec and Ontario

06/08/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
TORONTO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company has temporarily suspended underground activities and surface exploration activities at the Kiena Mine in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO, commented “The safety of our employees and contractors is always our first priority. At this point there are no fires within at least a 50 kilometre radius at Kiena, however the wind direction changed overnight and the plumes of smoke generated by these fires pose a potential risk to the well-being of our site personnel. Consequently, a proactive decision has been made to temporarily suspend underground operations, which will be evaluated on a shift-by-shift basis. Some essential surface activities such as operation of the mill, shaft maintenance and the placement of paste fill underground can continue safely. We are closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with local authorities and a dedicated fire watch crew. Production is not expected to be materially affected at this time. The situation being highly variable given the influence of the wind, further updates will be provided if and when material change is forecast.

Importantly, no infrastructure or power supply systems at either operation has been affected, and Eagle operations are running as normal with the closest fire more than 100 kilometres away and there being no threat of smoke in the area at this time. On behalf of the team, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all firefighters and emergency workers for their tireless response to this difficult situation.”

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec.  The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact:

Warwick Morley-Jepson
Board Chair & Interim CEO
416-360-3743 ext. 2029
w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com 		orLindsay Carpenter Dunlop
VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2025
lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 
   
220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com		  

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7206a787-1f0d-4f15-8e1b-187bfa4f4c3f


Financials
Sales 2023 311 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2023 10,1 M 7,60 M 7,60 M
Net cash 2023 1,00 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
P/E ratio 2023 148x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 102 M 825 M 825 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 96,2%
Managers and Directors
Warwick P. Morley-Jepson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Gilbert Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Mercier-Langevin Chief Operating Officer
Nadine Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
William Washington Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD.-0.94%825
NEWMONT CORPORATION-11.23%33 299
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.24%29 830
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-2.39%25 052
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.13.69%20 403
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED28.68%15 795
