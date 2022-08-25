Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Wesfarmers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:10 25/08/2022 BST
47.64 AUD   +0.76%
10:36pAustralia's Wesfarmers posts 2.9% drop in annual profit
RE
07/27WESFARMERS : Catch.com.au appoints Brendan Sweeney as new Managing Director
PU
07/27D.C. man gets record-tying 63-month sentence for role in U.S. Capitol riot
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Wesfarmers posts 2.9% drop in annual profit

08/25/2022 | 10:36pm BST
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd posted a 2.9% drop in annual profit on Friday, hurt by COVID-driven store closures, sticky supply chain bottlenecks and rising costs.

The company said net profit after tax excluding one-off costs came in at A$2.35 billion ($1.64 billion), compared with A$2.42 billion a year earlier. The figure beat the A$2.22 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.4331 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 34 982 M 24 361 M 20 615 M
Net income 2022 2 211 M 1 540 M 1 303 M
Net Debt 2022 10 615 M 7 392 M 6 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 54 031 M 37 626 M 31 840 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 122 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 47,64 AUD
Average target price 47,95 AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anthony Gianotti Managing Director-Industrials
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Vanessa Miscamble Wallace Independent Non-Executive Director
Jennifer Anne Westacott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WESFARMERS LIMITED-20.27%37 045
FIVE BELOW, INC.-36.17%7 328
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION26.56%6 730
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.87%6 632
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-37.67%5 886
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.-0.21%3 842