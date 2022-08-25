Australia's Wesfarmers posts 2.9% drop in annual profit

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers
Ltd posted a 2.9% drop in annual profit on Friday, hurt
by COVID-driven store closures, sticky supply chain bottlenecks
and rising costs.
The company said net profit after tax excluding one-off
costs came in at A$2.35 billion ($1.64 billion), compared with
A$2.42 billion a year earlier. The figure beat the A$2.22
billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
($1 = 1.4331 Australian dollars)
