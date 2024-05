Wesfarmers Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in various business operations, such as home improvement, outdoor living products and supply of building materials, and general merchandise and apparel, among others. Its segments include Bunnings Group; Kmart Group; Officeworks; Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Industrial and Safety; Health; Catch; and Other. The Bunnings Group segment is a retailer of building materials and home, garden and lifestyle improvement products. The Kmart Group segment is a retailer of apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables. The Officeworks segment is a retailer and supplier of office products and solutions for households, small-to-medium sized businesses, and the education sector. The WesCEF segment is a manufacturer and marketer of chemicals for industry, mining, and mineral processing; manufacturer and marketer of broadacre and horticultural fertilizers; and others.

Sector Department Stores