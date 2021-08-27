General Announcement::2021 Annual Report (including Appendix 4E)
27 August 2021
2021 ANNUAL REPORT (INCLUDING APPENDIX 4E)
In accordance with the requirements of the ASX Listing Rules, attached for release to the market is the 2021 Annual Report (including Appendix 4E).
The following will also be released in conjunction with today's announcement:
Notification of Dividend/Distribution;
2021 Full-year results;
2021 Full-year results briefing presentation; and
2021 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am AWST / 12:00pm AEST following the release of the full-year results announcement and the 2021 Annual Report (including Appendix 4E). This briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.
This announcement was authorised to be given to the ASX by the Wesfarmers Limited Board.
Annual Report 2021
ABOUT WESFARMERS
From its origins in 1914 as a Western Australian farmers' cooperative, Wesfarmers has grown into one of Australia's largest listed companies. With headquarters in Perth, Wesfarmers' diverse businesses in this year's review cover: home improvement, outdoor living and building materials; general merchandise and apparel; office and technology products; manufacturing and distribution of chemicals and fertilisers; industrial and safety product distribution; and gas processing and distribution. Wesfarmers is one of Australia's largest private sector employers with approximately 114,000 team members and is owned by more than 483,000 shareholders.
ABOUT THIS REPORT
This annual report is a summary of Wesfarmers and its subsidiary companies' operations, activities and financial performance and position as at 30 June 2021. In this report references to 'Wesfarmers', 'the company', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to Wesfarmers Limited (ABN 28 008 984 049), unless otherwise stated.
References in this report to a 'year' are to the financial year ended 30 June 2021 (previous corresponding period
30 June 2020) unless otherwise stated. All dollar figures are expressed in Australian dollars (AUD) unless otherwise stated.
References to AASB refer to the Australian Accounting Standards Board and IFRS refers to the International Financial Reporting Standards. There are references to IFRS and non-IFRS financial information in this report. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures other than those defined or specified under any relevant
accounting standard and may not be directly comparable with other companies' information. Non-IFRS financial measures are used to enhance the comparability of information between reporting periods. Non-IFRS financial information should be considered in addition to, and is not intended to be a substitute for, IFRS financial information and measures. Non-IFRS financial measures are not subject to audit or review.
All references to 'Indigenous' people
are intended to include Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.
Wesfarmers is committed to reducing the environmental footprint associated with the production of this annual report and printed copies are only posted to shareholders who have elected to receive a printed copy. This report is printed on environmentally responsible paper manufactured under ISO 14001 environmental standards.
APPENDIX 4E
For the year ended 30 June 2021
Results for announcement to the market
2021
2020
Revenue from continuing operations
Up 10.0% to $33,941 million
$30,846 million
Profit after tax attributable to members from continuing operations
Up 46.7% to $2,380 million
$1,622 million
Net profit for the full-year attributable to members
Up 40.2% to $2,380 million
$1,697 million
Net tangible asset per ordinary share1
$5.14
$4.89
Operating cash flow per share
$2.99
$4.02
Dividends
Amount per security
Franked amount per security
Interim dividend
88 cents
88 cents
Final dividend
90 cents
90 cents
Total FY2021 dividend
178 cents
178 cents
Previous corresponding period:
Interim dividend
75 cents
75 cents
Final dividend
77 cents
77 cents
Special dividend2
18 cents
18 cents
Total FY2020 dividend
170 cents
170 cents
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividend
5:00pm (AWST) on 2 September 2021
Last date for receipt of election notice for Dividend Investment Plan
5:00pm (AWST) on 3 September 2021
Date the final dividend is payable
7 October 2021
Capital management
Amount per security
Return of capital to shareholders (proposed for payment on 2 December 2021)3
200 cents
The calculation of net tangible asset per ordinary share includes right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.
The fully-franked special dividend relates to the after-tax profit on the sale of the Group's 10.1 per cent interest in Coles Group Limited (Coles) during FY2020.
The proposed return of capital is subject to shareholder approval at the Wesfarmers Annual General Meeting on 21 October 2021.
Contents OVERVIEW
OPERATING
AND FINANCIAL
REVIEW
GOVERNANCE
DIRECTORS'
REPORT
FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
SIGNED
REPORTS
SHAREHOLDER
AND ASX
INFORMATION
Group structure
2
Our primary objective
3
Performance highlights
4
Our strategic priorities
5
Performance overview
6
Chairman's message
8
Managing Director's report
10
Leadership Team
12
Operating and financial review
14
Bunnings
26
Kmart Group
32
Officeworks
40
Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers
46
Industrial and Safety
52
Other activities
58
Group sustainability performance
59
Climate-related financial disclosures
68
Independent Limited Assurance Statement
81
Board of Directors
82
Corporate governance overview
84
Directors' report
89
Remuneration report
94
Financial statements
123
Notes to the financial statements
129
Directors' declaration
172
Independent auditor's report
173
Five-year financial history
177
Shareholder information
178
Investor information
179
Corporate directory
180
Overview
Group structure
Chemicals,
Industrial
Other
Bunnings
Kmart Group
Officeworks
Energy and
Corporate
and Safety
activities
Fertilisers
(50%)
(50%)
(24.8%)
(50%)
(50%)
(75%)
(50%)
(4.9%)
