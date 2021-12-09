General Announcement::Appendix 3G

This appendix is available as an online form Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of unquoted equity +securities

2.2c.3 Is this all of the options or other N/A

+convertible securities on issue of that type

(ie have all of those options now been

exercised or have all of those convertible

securities now been converted)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

""Unquoted options that have been exercised or other

unquoted convertible securities that have been

converted" or "Quoted options that have been

exercised or other quoted convertible securities that

have been converted where the securities received as

a result of the exercise or conversion either are

already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be

quoted on ASX".

2.2c.4 The right of the holder of the options or ☐ An issue of new +securities

other +convertible securities to receive the ☐ A transfer of existing +securities

+underlying securities is being satisfied by:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is ☐ A reclassification of the +convertible

"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other securities as securities in the same class

unquoted convertible securities that have been as the +underlying securities

converted" or "Quoted options that have been

exercised or other quoted convertible securities that

have been converted where the securities received as

a result of the exercise or conversion either are

already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be

quoted on ASX".

2.2c.5 The underlying securities being received ☐ Already quoted by ASX

by the holder are: ☐ Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

by ASX

"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other

unquoted convertible securities that have been ☐ Are not, and are not intended to be,

converted". quoted by ASX

2.2c.6 The underlying securities being received ☐ Already quoted by ASX

by the holder are: ☐ Are not, and are not intended to be,

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

quoted by ASX

"Quoted options that have been exercised or other

quoted convertible securities that have been

converted where the securities received as a result of

the exercise or conversion either are already quoted

on ASX or are not intended to be quoted on ASX".

2.2c.7 *Were the options being exercised or other N/A

+convertible securities being converted

issued under an +employee incentive

scheme?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted options that have been exercised or other

unquoted convertible securities that have been

converted" or "Quoted options that have been

exercised or other quoted convertible securities that

have been converted where the securities received as

a result of the exercise or conversion either are

already quoted on ASX or are not intended to be