End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/08
60.11 AUD   +1.64%
General Announcement::Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott

12/09/2021 | 12:42am EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN

28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ROBERT GEOFFREY SCOTT

Date of last notice

1 SEPTEMBER 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect interests

Nature of indirect interest

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the

(including registered holder)

employee share trust for the Wesfarmers Long

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Term Incentive Plan (WLTIP) is the registered

relevant interest.

holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the beneficiary of

the shares under the trust deed and rules governing

the WLTIP.

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the

employee share trust for the Key Executive Equity

Performance Plan (KEEPP) is the registered

holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the beneficiary of

the shares in accordance with the trust deed and

rules governing the KEEPP.

Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the Scott

Family Trust (Trust) is the registered holder. Robert

Geoffrey Scott is a beneficiary of the Trust.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

8 November 2021

No. of securities held prior

Fully paid ordinary shares

to change

Direct

80,015 shares

Indirect

30,457 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

the employee share trust for the WLTIP is

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

is the beneficiary of the shares under the

trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP.

Indirect

45,138

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

Deferred Shares

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

allocated under the

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

terms of the 2016

is the beneficiary of the shares in

KEEPP.

accordance with the trust deed and rules

governing the KEEPP.

Indirect

167,338 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

comprised of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

81,743

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

Performance

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Shares; and

accordance with the trust deed and rules

85,595

governing the KEEPP.

Deferred

Shares

allocated under the

terms of the 2017

KEEPP.

Indirect

184,994 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

comprised of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

92,497

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

Performance

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Shares; and

accordance with the trust deed and rules

92,497

governing the KEEPP.

Deferred

Shares

allocated under the

terms of the 2018

KEEPP.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Indirect

159,990 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

comprised of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

79,995

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

Performance

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Shares; and

accordance with the trust deed and rules

79,995

governing the KEEPP.

Deferred

Shares

allocated under the

terms of the 2019

KEEPP.

Indirect

57,218 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

comprised of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

28,609

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

Performance

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Shares; and

accordance with the trust deed and rules

28,609

governing the KEEPP.

Deferred

Shares.

allocated under the

terms of the 2020

KEEPP.

Indirect

25,774

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

Performance-tested

Shares

the employee share trust for the WLTIP is

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

is the beneficiary of the shares under the

trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP.

Indirect

239,571 shares

Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the

Scott Family Trust (Trust) is the registered

holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is a

beneficiary of the Trust.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

See 'Nature of change' for details

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

Fully paid ordinary shares

change

Direct

80,015 shares

Indirect

30,457 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

the employee share trust for the WLTIP is

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

is the beneficiary of the shares under the

trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP.

Indirect

45,138

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

Deferred Shares

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

allocated under the

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

terms of the 2016

is the beneficiary of the shares in

KEEPP.

accordance with the trust deed and rules

governing the KEEPP.

Indirect

167,338 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

comprised of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

81,743

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

Performance

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Shares; and

accordance with the trust deed and rules

85,595

governing the KEEPP.

Deferred

Shares

allocated under the

terms of the 2017

KEEPP.

Indirect

184,994 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

comprised of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

92,497

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

Performance

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Shares; and

accordance with the trust deed and rules

governing the KEEPP.

92,497

Deferred

Shares

allocated under the

terms of the 2018

KEEPP.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 4

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Indirect

159,990 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

comprised of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

79,995

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

Performance

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Shares; and

accordance with the trust deed and rules

governing the KEEPP.

79,995

Deferred

Shares

allocated under the

terms of the 2019

KEEPP.

Indirect

57,218 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

comprised of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

28,609

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

Performance

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Shares; and

accordance with the trust deed and rules

28,609

governing the KEEPP.

Deferred

Shares

allocated under the

terms of the 2020

KEEPP.

Indirect

126,546 unquoted

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

shares comprised

of:

the employee share trust for the KEEPP is

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

63,273

is the beneficiary of the shares in

Performance

accordance with the trust deed and rules

Shares; and

governing the KEEPP.

63,273

Deferred

Shares

allocated under the

terms of the 2021

KEEPP.

Indirect

25,774

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of

Performance-tested

Shares

the employee share trust for the WLTIP is

the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott

is the beneficiary of the shares under the

trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP.

Indirect

239,571 shares

Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the

Scott Family Trust (Trust) is the registered

holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is a

beneficiary of the Trust.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
