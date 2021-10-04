General Announcement::Initial Director's Interest Notice - A Cransberg
Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED
ABN
28 008 984 049
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as
agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
ALAN JOHN CRANSBERG
Date of appointment
1 OCTOBER 2021
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name
of
holder
&
nature of
Number & class of Securities
interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
to the relevant interest.
Indirect
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
1,408 fully paid ordinary shares
HUB24
Custodial
Serv
Ltd
is the registered
holder on behalf of Cransberg
Family Investments Pty Ltd ATF
the
Cransberg
Family
Superannuation Fund (
Fund).
Alan John Cransberg is a
beneficiary of the Fund.
Indirect
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
579 fully paid ordinary shares
HUB24
Custodial
Serv
Ltd
is the registered
holder on behalf of Cransberg
Family Investments Pty Ltd ATF
the
Cransberg
Family
Trust
(
Trust). Alan John Cransberg is
a beneficiary of the Trust.
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nil
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest relates
