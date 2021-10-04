Log in
GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Initial Director's Interest Notice - A Cransberg
PU
WESFARMERS : In Focus - September 20201
PU
WESFARMERS : Data and digital $100M investment - An In Focus story
PU
General Announcement::Initial Director's Interest Notice - A Cransberg

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN

28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as

agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ALAN JOHN CRANSBERG

Date of appointment

1 OCTOBER 2021

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name

of

holder

&

nature of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Indirect

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

1,408 fully paid ordinary shares

HUB24

Custodial

Serv

Ltd

is the registered

holder on behalf of Cransberg

Family Investments Pty Ltd ATF

the

Cransberg

Family

Superannuation Fund (Fund).

Alan John Cransberg is a

beneficiary of the Fund.

Indirect

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

579 fully paid ordinary shares

HUB24

Custodial

Serv

Ltd

is the registered

holder on behalf of Cransberg

Family Investments Pty Ltd ATF

the

Cransberg

Family

Trust

(Trust). Alan John Cransberg is

a beneficiary of the Trust.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 2

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
