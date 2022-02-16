Log in
Wesfarmers 1st Half Net Profit Falls Amid Covid-19 Retail Disruption
DJ
04:45pWesfarmers first-half profit dives as Omicron disrupts business
RE
04:23pWESFARMERS : 2022 Half-year results
PU
Wesfarmers 1st Half Net Profit Falls Amid Covid-19 Retail Disruption

02/16/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd.'s half-year net profit fell and it cut its dividend after government-mandated store closures and trading restrictions due to the coronavirus hit its retail businesses.

The company said net profit in the six months ended in December was 1.21 billion Australian dollars (US$870 million), a decline of 13%. Revenue was A$17.76 billion, roughly flat on the prior period. Earnings before interest and tax, or Ebit, fell 11% to A$1.91 billion.

Wesfarmers declared an interim dividend of 80 Australian cents per share, compared to 88 Australian cents in the prior period.

"The first half of the 2022 financial year was the most disrupted period for our businesses since the onset of Covid-19," said Managing Director Rob Scott.

Earnings at its key Bunnings hardware chain fell 1.2%, while Kmart earnings fell 63% and Officeworks earnings fell 18%. However, its chemicals, energy and fertilizers unit recorded an earnings rise of 36% and its industrial and safety unit a rise of 11%.

Looking ahead, it said January retail trading conditions were subdued due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant, but trading momentum had improved in recent weeks. Supply chain disruptions were also still leading to higher costs and stock availability issues.

It added that its chemicals unit would continue to benefit from elevated global commodity prices and its industrial and safety unit would maintain focus on delivering improvements in performance and profits.

Wesfarmers said that its proposed acquisition of API is expected to complete around the end of the first quarter of the 2022 calendar year.


Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1646ET

