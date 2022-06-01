Wesfarmers : 2022 Strategy Briefing Day presentation

For personal use only
2 June 2022
The Manager
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Manager,
2022 STRATEGY BRIEFING DAY PRESENTATION
Following is a presentation that will be given today, Thursday 2 June 2022, at a Strategy Briefing Day in Sydney which is scheduled to commence at 6:30am AWST / 8:30am AEST.
This briefing will be webcast and is accessible via the Wesfarmers website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.
The videos included as part of the presentation are available at https://www.wesfarmers.com.au/strategy-videos-JUN22.
Yours faithfully,
Vicki Robinson
Executive General Manager
Company Secretariat
This announcement was authorised to be given to the ASX by the Wesfarmers Disclosure Committee.
2022 Strategy Briefing Day
held on Thursday 2 June 2022
Agenda
Time (AEST)
Topic
Presenter
8:00am - 8:30am
Registration
8:30am - 9:35am
Introduction and Group overview
Rob Scott, Anthony Gianotti and Naomi Flutter
9:35am - 10:05am
Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers
Ian Hansen
10:05am - 10:25am
Morning tea
10:25am - 11:15am
Bunnings Group
Michael Schneider
11:15am - 11:55am
Kmart Group
Ian Bailey and Richard Pearson
11:55am - 12:30pm
Lunch
12:30pm - 1:00pm
Officeworks
Sarah Hunter
1:00pm - 1:30pm
OneDigital
Nicole Sheffield
1.30pm - 1.35pm
Break
1:35pm - 1:55pm
Industrial and Safety
Tim Bult
1:55pm - 2:15pm
Health
Emily Amos
2.15pm - 2.20pm
Closing remarks
Rob Scott
2:20pm - 2.30pm
Afternoon tea
2:30pm - 5:00pm
Bunnings Pymble Store Tour
Wesfarmers Limited | 2022 Strategy Briefing Day | 2
Introduction and Group overview
Rob Scott
Managing Director, Wesfarmers Limited
Wesfarmers' primary objective is to provide a satisfactory return
to shareholders
We believe it is only possible to achieve this over the long term by:
Anticipating the needs of our
Looking after our team
Engaging fairly with our
customers and delivering
members and providing a safe,
suppliers and sourcing ethically
competitive goods and services
fulfilling work environment
and sustainably
Supporting the communities in
Taking care of the environment
Acting with integrity and
which we operate
honesty in all of our dealings
Wesfarmers Limited | 2022 Strategy Briefing Day | 4
