    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 02:10:40 am EDT
47.58 AUD   +0.83%
Wesfarmers : 2022 Strategy Briefing Day presentation

06/01/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
For personal use only

2 June 2022

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

2022 STRATEGY BRIEFING DAY PRESENTATION

Following is a presentation that will be given today, Thursday 2 June 2022, at a Strategy Briefing Day in Sydney which is scheduled to commence at 6:30am AWST / 8:30am AEST.

This briefing will be webcast and is accessible via the Wesfarmers website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

The videos included as part of the presentation are available at https://www.wesfarmers.com.au/strategy-videos-JUN22.

Yours faithfully,

Vicki Robinson

Executive General Manager

Company Secretariat

This announcement was authorised to be given to the ASX by the Wesfarmers Disclosure Committee.

2022 Strategy Briefing Day

onlyTo be usenal

held on Thursday 2 June 2022

Agenda

nal use only

Time (AEST)

Topic

Presenter

8:00am - 8:30am

Registration

8:30am - 9:35am

Introduction and Group overview

Rob Scott, Anthony Gianotti and Naomi Flutter

9:35am - 10:05am

Chemicals, Energy and Fertilisers

Ian Hansen

10:05am - 10:25am

Morning tea

10:25am - 11:15am

Bunnings Group

Michael Schneider

11:15am - 11:55am

Kmart Group

Ian Bailey and Richard Pearson

11:55am - 12:30pm

Lunch

12:30pm - 1:00pm

Officeworks

Sarah Hunter

1:00pm - 1:30pm

OneDigital

Nicole Sheffield

1.30pm - 1.35pm

Break

1:35pm - 1:55pm

Industrial and Safety

Tim Bult

1:55pm - 2:15pm

Health

Emily Amos

2.15pm - 2.20pm

Closing remarks

Rob Scott

2:20pm - 2.30pm

Afternoon tea

2:30pm - 5:00pm

Bunnings Pymble Store Tour

Wesfarmers Limited | 2022 Strategy Briefing Day | 2

Introduction and Group overview

Rob Scott

onlyManaging Director, Wesfarmers Limited usenal

Wesfarmers' primary objective is to provide a satisfactory return

to shareholders

nal use only

We believe it is only possible to achieve this over the long term by:

Anticipating the needs of our

Looking after our team

Engaging fairly with our

customers and delivering

members and providing a safe,

suppliers and sourcing ethically

competitive goods and services

fulfilling work environment

and sustainably

Supporting the communities in

Taking care of the environment

Acting with integrity and

which we operate

honesty in all of our dealings

Wesfarmers Limited | 2022 Strategy Briefing Day | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 21:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
