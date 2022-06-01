Wesfarmers : 2022 Strategy Briefing Day presentation

For personal use only

2 June 2022

2022 STRATEGY BRIEFING DAY PRESENTATION

Following is a presentation that will be given today, Thursday 2 June 2022, at a Strategy Briefing Day in Sydney which is scheduled to commence at 6:30am AWST / 8:30am AEST.

This briefing will be webcast and is accessible via the Wesfarmers website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

The videos included as part of the presentation are available at https://www.wesfarmers.com.au/strategy-videos-JUN22.

