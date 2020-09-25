Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott 240 KB

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED ABN 28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director ROBERT GEOFFREY SCOTT Date of last notice 5 DECEMBER 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect interests Nature of indirect interest CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the (including registered holder) Wesfarmers Long Term Incentive Plan (WLTIP) is the Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the rise to the relevant interest. beneficiary of the shares under the trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP. CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the Key Executive Equity Performance Plan (KEEPP) is the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the beneficiary of the shares in accordance with the trust deed and rules governing the KEEPP. Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the Scott Family Trust (Trust) is the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is a beneficiary of the Trust.