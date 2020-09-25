Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott 240 KB
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
WESFARMERS LIMITED
ABN
28 008 984 049
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
ROBERT GEOFFREY SCOTT
Date of last notice
5 DECEMBER 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect interests
Nature of indirect interest
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the
(including registered holder)
Wesfarmers Long Term Incentive Plan (
WLTIP) is the
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the
rise to the relevant interest.
beneficiary of the shares under the trust deed and rules
governing the WLTIP.
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the Key
Executive Equity Performance Plan (
KEEPP) is the
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the
beneficiary of the shares in accordance with the trust
deed and rules governing the KEEPP.
Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the Scott Family
Trust (
Trust) is the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
Scott is a beneficiary of the Trust.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Date of change
21 September 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Fully paid ordinary shares
Direct
80,015 shares
Indirect
48,270 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as
trustee of the WLTIP is the
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
Scott is the beneficiary of the
shares under the trust deed and
rules governing the WLTIP.
Indirect
90,276 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as
comprised of:
trustee of the KEEPP is the
•
45,138
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
Performance
Scott is the beneficiary of the
Shares; and
shares in accordance with the trust
•
45,138
deed and rules governing the
Restricted
KEEPP.
Shares
allocated under
the terms of the
2016 KEEPP.
Indirect
171,190 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as
comprised of:
trustee of the KEEPP is the
•
85,595
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
Performance
Scott is the beneficiary of the
Shares; and
shares in accordance with the trust
•
85,595
deed and rules governing the
Restricted
KEEPP.
Shares
allocated under
the terms of the
2017 KEEPP.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Indirect
184,994 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as
comprised of:
trustee of the KEEPP is the
•
92,497
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
Performance
Scott is the beneficiary of the
Shares; and
shares in accordance with the trust
•
92,497
deed and rules governing the
Restricted
KEEPP.
Shares
allocated under
the terms of the
2018 KEEPP.
Indirect
159,990 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as
comprised of:
trustee of the KEEPP is the
•
79,995
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
Performance
Scott is the beneficiary of the
Shares; and
shares in accordance with the trust
•
79,995
deed and rules governing the
KEEPP.
Restricted
Shares
allocated under
the terms of the
2019 KEEPP.
Indirect
176,620 shares
Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee
of the Scott Family Trust (
Trust) is
the registered holder. Robert
Geoffrey Scott is a beneficiary of
the Trust.
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
Nil - see 'Nature of change' for details
Number disposed
Nil - see 'Nature of change' for details
Value/Consideration
$44.08 per share
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
estimated valuation
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Fully paid ordinary shares
Direct
80,015 shares
Indirect
30,457 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as
trustee of the WLTIP is the
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
Scott is the beneficiary of the
shares under the trust deed and
rules governing the WLTIP.
Indirect
45,138 Restricted
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as
Shares
trustee of the KEEPP is the
allocated
under
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
the
terms
of the
Scott is the beneficiary of the
2016 KEEPP.
shares in accordance with the trust
deed and rules governing the
KEEPP.
Indirect
171,190 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as
comprised of:
trustee of the KEEPP is the
•
85,595
registered holder. Robert Geoffrey
Performance
Scott is the beneficiary of the
Shares; and
shares in accordance with the trust
•
85,595
deed and rules governing the
Restricted
KEEPP.
Shares
allocated under
the terms of the
2017 KEEPP.
