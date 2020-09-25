Log in
Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott 240 KB

09/25/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN

28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ROBERT GEOFFREY SCOTT

Date of last notice

5 DECEMBER 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect interests

Nature of indirect interest

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the

(including registered holder)

Wesfarmers Long Term Incentive Plan (WLTIP) is the

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the

rise to the relevant interest.

beneficiary of the shares under the trust deed and rules

governing the WLTIP.

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the Key

Executive Equity Performance Plan (KEEPP) is the

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the

beneficiary of the shares in accordance with the trust

deed and rules governing the KEEPP.

Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the Scott Family

Trust (Trust) is the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

Scott is a beneficiary of the Trust.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

21 September 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Fully paid ordinary shares

Direct

80,015 shares

Indirect

48,270 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as

trustee of the WLTIP is the

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

Scott is the beneficiary of the

shares under the trust deed and

rules governing the WLTIP.

Indirect

90,276 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as

comprised of:

trustee of the KEEPP is the

45,138

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

Performance

Scott is the beneficiary of the

Shares; and

shares in accordance with the trust

45,138

deed and rules governing the

Restricted

KEEPP.

Shares

allocated under

the terms of the

2016 KEEPP.

Indirect

171,190 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as

comprised of:

trustee of the KEEPP is the

85,595

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

Performance

Scott is the beneficiary of the

Shares; and

shares in accordance with the trust

85,595

deed and rules governing the

Restricted

KEEPP.

Shares

allocated under

the terms of the

2017 KEEPP.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Indirect

184,994 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as

comprised of:

trustee of the KEEPP is the

92,497

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

Performance

Scott is the beneficiary of the

Shares; and

shares in accordance with the trust

92,497

deed and rules governing the

Restricted

KEEPP.

Shares

allocated under

the terms of the

2018 KEEPP.

Indirect

159,990 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as

comprised of:

trustee of the KEEPP is the

79,995

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

Performance

Scott is the beneficiary of the

Shares; and

shares in accordance with the trust

79,995

deed and rules governing the

KEEPP.

Restricted

Shares

allocated under

the terms of the

2019 KEEPP.

Indirect

176,620 shares

Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee

of the Scott Family Trust (Trust) is

the registered holder. Robert

Geoffrey Scott is a beneficiary of

the Trust.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

Nil - see 'Nature of change' for details

Number disposed

Nil - see 'Nature of change' for details

Value/Consideration

$44.08 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Fully paid ordinary shares

Direct

80,015 shares

Indirect

30,457 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as

trustee of the WLTIP is the

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

Scott is the beneficiary of the

shares under the trust deed and

rules governing the WLTIP.

Indirect

45,138 Restricted

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as

Shares

trustee of the KEEPP is the

allocated

under

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

the

terms

of the

Scott is the beneficiary of the

2016 KEEPP.

shares in accordance with the trust

deed and rules governing the

KEEPP.

Indirect

171,190 shares

CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as

comprised of:

trustee of the KEEPP is the

85,595

registered holder. Robert Geoffrey

Performance

Scott is the beneficiary of the

Shares; and

shares in accordance with the trust

85,595

deed and rules governing the

Restricted

KEEPP.

Shares

allocated under

the terms of the

2017 KEEPP.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:04:03 UTC

