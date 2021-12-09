Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Scott
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
ROBERT GEOFFREY SCOTT
Date of last notice
1 SEPTEMBER 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect interests
Nature of indirect interest
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the
(including registered holder)
employee share trust for the Wesfarmers Long
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
Term Incentive Plan (
WLTIP) is the registered
relevant interest.
holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the beneficiary of
the shares under the trust deed and rules governing
the WLTIP.
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the
employee share trust for the Key Executive Equity
Performance Plan (
KEEPP) is the registered
holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is the beneficiary of
the shares in accordance with the trust deed and
rules governing the KEEPP.
Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the Scott
Family Trust (
Trust) is the registered holder. Robert
Geoffrey Scott is a beneficiary of the Trust.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Date of change
8 November 2021
No. of securities held prior
Fully paid ordinary shares
to change
Direct
80,015 shares
Indirect
30,457 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
the employee share trust for the WLTIP is
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
is the beneficiary of the shares under the
trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP.
Indirect
45,138
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
Deferred Shares
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
allocated under the
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
terms of the 2016
is the beneficiary of the shares in
KEEPP.
accordance with the trust deed and rules
governing the KEEPP.
Indirect
167,338 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
comprised of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
•
81,743
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
Performance
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Shares; and
accordance with the trust deed and rules
•
85,595
governing the KEEPP.
Deferred
Shares
allocated under the
terms of the 2017
KEEPP.
Indirect
184,994 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
comprised of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
•
92,497
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
Performance
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Shares; and
accordance with the trust deed and rules
•
92,497
governing the KEEPP.
Deferred
Shares
allocated under the
terms of the 2018
KEEPP.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Indirect
159,990 shares
only
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
comprised of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
•
79,995
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
Performance
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Shares; and
accordance with the trust deed and rules
•
79,995
governing the KEEPP.
Deferred
Shares
allocated under the
terms of the 2019
use
KEEPP.
Indirect
57,218 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
comprised of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
•
28,609
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
Performance
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Shares; and
accordance with the trust deed and rules
•
28,609
governing the KEEPP.
Deferred
personal
Shares.
allocated under the
terms of the 2020
KEEPP.
Indirect
25,774
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
Performance-tested
Shares
the employee share trust for the WLTIP is
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
is the beneficiary of the shares under the
trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP.
Indirect
239,571 shares
Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the
Scott Family Trust (
Trust) is the registered
holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is a
beneficiary of the Trust.
For
Class
Fully paid ordinary shares
Number acquired
See 'Nature of change' for details
Number disposed
Nil
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash,
provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
Fully paid ordinary shares
change
Direct
80,015 shares
Indirect
30,457 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
the employee share trust for the WLTIP is
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
is the beneficiary of the shares under the
trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP.
Indirect
45,138
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
Deferred Shares
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
allocated under the
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
terms of the 2016
is the beneficiary of the shares in
KEEPP.
accordance with the trust deed and rules
governing the KEEPP.
Indirect
167,338 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
comprised of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
•
81,743
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
Performance
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Shares; and
accordance with the trust deed and rules
•
85,595
governing the KEEPP.
Deferred
Shares
allocated under the
terms of the 2017
KEEPP.
Indirect
184,994 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
comprised of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
•
92,497
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
Performance
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Shares; and
accordance with the trust deed and rules
governing the KEEPP.
•
92,497
Deferred
Shares
allocated under the
terms of the 2018
KEEPP.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 4
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Indirect
159,990 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
comprised of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
•
79,995
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
Performance
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Shares; and
accordance with the trust deed and rules
•
governing the KEEPP.
79,995
Deferred
Shares
allocated under the
terms of the 2019
KEEPP.
Indirect
57,218 shares
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
comprised of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
•
28,609
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
Performance
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Shares; and
accordance with the trust deed and rules
•
28,609
governing the KEEPP.
Deferred
Shares
allocated under the
terms of the 2020
KEEPP.
Indirect
126,546 unquoted
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
shares comprised
of:
the employee share trust for the KEEPP is
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
•
63,273
is the beneficiary of the shares in
Performance
accordance with the trust deed and rules
Shares; and
governing the KEEPP.
•
63,273
Deferred
Shares
allocated under the
terms of the 2021
KEEPP.
Indirect
25,774
CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of
Performance-tested
Shares
the employee share trust for the WLTIP is
the registered holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott
is the beneficiary of the shares under the
trust deed and rules governing the WLTIP.
Indirect
239,571 shares
Mrs Elizabeth Jane Scott as trustee of the
Scott Family Trust (
Trust) is the registered
holder. Robert Geoffrey Scott is a
beneficiary of the Trust.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:21:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about WESFARMERS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on WESFARMERS LIMITED
Sales 2022
33 716 M
24 163 M
24 163 M
Net income 2022
2 236 M
1 603 M
1 603 M
Net Debt 2022
8 580 M
6 149 M
6 149 M
P/E ratio 2022
30,7x
Yield 2022
2,89%
Capitalization
68 155 M
48 860 M
48 844 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,28x
EV / Sales 2023
2,16x
Nbr of Employees
114 000
Free-Float
99,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
60,11 AUD
Average target price
56,37 AUD
Spread / Average Target
-6,23%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.