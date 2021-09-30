Wesfarmers : Data and digital $100M investment - An In Focus story

One of our strategic priorities is to develop a market-leading data and digital ecosystem. Innovation requires investment and we have committed a further $100 million to progressing this goal in the next year. This ecosystem will provide retail customers with a more seamless and personalised digital experience across the Wesfarmers retail businesses.

"Our aspiration is to become a leader in data and digital within Australia," Rob Scott said. "We have significant plans for growth, and this involves investment in technology and people."

Wesfarmers has access to one of Australia's richest data sets and our Advanced Analytics Centre is dedicated supporting our divisions through the Group shared data asset as they pursue their plans to enrich the customer experience. A new managing director, Nicole Sheffield, has been appointed to lead the development of the data and digital ecosystem from November 2021.

Nicole has been involved in e-commerce and digital businesses throughout her career and brings extensive experience linking customer experience and digital strategy.

The ecosystem will be a natural extension of the substantial and ongoing investments in data and digital across the Group.

Digital engagement across all businesses grew in the last year and online sales increased 57 per cent to $2.4 billion or $3.3 billion including the Catch marketplace.