    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/29
55.31 AUD   -1.58%
03:32aWESFARMERS : In Focus - September 20201
PU
03:22aWESFARMERS : Data and digital $100M investment - An In Focus story
PU
02:02aWESFARMERS : Delivering a strong financial result - An In Focus story
PU
Wesfarmers : Data and digital $100M investment - An In Focus story

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
One of our strategic priorities is to develop a market-leading data and digital ecosystem. Innovation requires investment and we have committed a further $100 million to progressing this goal in the next year. This ecosystem will provide retail customers with a more seamless and personalised digital experience across the Wesfarmers retail businesses.

"Our aspiration is to become a leader in data and digital within Australia," Rob Scott said. "We have significant plans for growth, and this involves investment in technology and people."

Wesfarmers has access to one of Australia's richest data sets and our Advanced Analytics Centre is dedicated supporting our divisions through the Group shared data asset as they pursue their plans to enrich the customer experience. A new managing director, Nicole Sheffield, has been appointed to lead the development of the data and digital ecosystem from November 2021.

Nicole has been involved in e-commerce and digital businesses throughout her career and brings extensive experience linking customer experience and digital strategy.

The ecosystem will be a natural extension of the substantial and ongoing investments in data and digital across the Group.

Digital engagement across all businesses grew in the last year and online sales increased 57 per cent to $2.4 billion or $3.3 billion including the Catch marketplace.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
