Wesfarmers : Director appointment 332 KB

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
50.94 AUD   +2.72%
Wesfarmers : Director appointment

12/14/2020 | 05:11pm EST
15 December 2020

Director appointment

Wesfarmers today announced the appointment of Anil Sabharwal to the Board of Wesfarmers Limited, effective from 1 February 2021.

Mr Sabharwal is Vice President of Product Management at Google and the company's most senior product and engineering leader in Australia and New Zealand. He is also an advisor to venture capital manager, AirTree Ventures.

Mr Sabharwal's 12 years at Google have included leading the strategy and team behind the launch of Google Photos in 2015, which reached more than one billion monthly active users within four years. He later led product, design and engineering for Google Chrome, one of the world's most popular web browsers.

Before joining Google, he co-founded online learning company Desire2Learn, headquartered in Canada, and was General Manager of the knowledge management division in Australia for human resources company, Talent2.

Born and raised in Montreal, Canada, Mr Sabharwal has an Honors Bachelor of Mathematics in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo. He and his family moved to Australia in 2006, where he joined Google, before relocating to Google's headquarters in Mountain View in the United States in 2013 and then returning home to Australia with Google in 2017.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney said he was very pleased to welcome Mr Sabharwal to the Board.

"Anil will bring immensely valuable experience and insights to our Board, including from more than a decade with one of the world's largest, most creative, innovative and disruptive providers of information, content and experiences for consumers and business. His appointment further strengthens the Board's mix of skills, knowledge and experience, particularly in digital, data and technology."

Mr Sabharwal said he was delighted to have the opportunity to join the Wesfarmers Board at a time when the Group was accelerating its investment and deepening its engagement in data and digital technology.

For more information:

Media Cathy Bolt

Media and External Affairs Manager +61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804 cbolt@wesfarmers.com.au

Investors Simon Edmonds

Investors Relations Manager

+61 8 9327 4438 or +61 409 417 710

sedmonds@wesfarmers.com.au

This announcement was authorised to be given to the ASX by the Wesfarmers Disclosure Committee.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:10:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
