Wesfarmers : Director retirement 246 KB

Wesfarmers : Director retirement

09/22/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

23 September 2020

Wesfarmers today announced that Diane Smith-Gander AO will retire as a non-executive director of the company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 12 November 2020. Ms Smith-Gander will retire by rotation and will not seek re-election.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney AO said Ms Smith-Gander had made an outstanding contribution to the company since joining the Board in 2009.

"Diane has brought a wealth of experience from a career extending from banking and management consulting to numerous board and chair roles in for-profit and not-for-profit organisations," Mr Chaney said.

"She has been ready and able to provide wise counsel to management, independent minded and focused at all times on the company's and our stakeholders' interests. She is also recognised nationally for her constant advocacy and support for women in executive roles and for gender equality. Diane retires with our sincere thanks and best wishes."

Ms Smith-Gander said it had been a privilege to contribute to a company that was such a part of the fabric of Western Australia.

"The strength of Wesfarmers has never been more evident than during this time of enormous challenge for all Australians," she said. "Wesfarmers is a company that is guided by clear purpose and has big aspirations. That allows it to stand by its people and its customers while delivering for shareholders when times are tough. I am a better director for spending more than a decade with a wonderful cohort of fellow directors and thank the shareholders for giving me the opportunity."

Ms Smith-Gander is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee.

For more information:

Media

Investors

Cathy Bolt

Simon Edmonds

Media and External Affairs Manager

Investor Relations Manager

+61 8 9327 4423 or +61 417 813 804

+61 8 9327 4438 or +61 409 417 710

cbolt@wesfarmers.com.au

SEdmonds@wesfarmers.com.au

This announcement was authorised to be given to the ASX by the Wesfarmers Disclosure Committee.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 03:44:04 UTC
