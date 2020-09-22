Wesfarmers : Director retirement 246 KB

23 September 2020

Director retirement

Wesfarmers today announced that Diane Smith-Gander AO will retire as a non-executive director of the company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 12 November 2020. Ms Smith-Gander will retire by rotation and will not seek re-election.

Wesfarmers Chairman Michael Chaney AO said Ms Smith-Gander had made an outstanding contribution to the company since joining the Board in 2009.

"Diane has brought a wealth of experience from a career extending from banking and management consulting to numerous board and chair roles in for-profit and not-for-profit organisations," Mr Chaney said.

"She has been ready and able to provide wise counsel to management, independent minded and focused at all times on the company's and our stakeholders' interests. She is also recognised nationally for her constant advocacy and support for women in executive roles and for gender equality. Diane retires with our sincere thanks and best wishes."

Ms Smith-Gander said it had been a privilege to contribute to a company that was such a part of the fabric of Western Australia.

"The strength of Wesfarmers has never been more evident than during this time of enormous challenge for all Australians," she said. "Wesfarmers is a company that is guided by clear purpose and has big aspirations. That allows it to stand by its people and its customers while delivering for shareholders when times are tough. I am a better director for spending more than a decade with a wonderful cohort of fellow directors and thank the shareholders for giving me the opportunity."

Ms Smith-Gander is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee.

