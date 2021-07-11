Log in
Wesfarmers Makes A$679.9 Million Proposal to Buy Australian Pharmaceutical Industries

07/11/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Wesfarmers Ltd. made an unsolicited takeover proposal for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. that values the drug retailer and supplier's equity at about 679.9 million Australian dollars (US$509.1 million).

API said it had received a non-binding, conditional indicative proposal from the retail and industrial conglomerate of A$1.38 per share in cash. The stock closed Friday at A$1.145.

Wesfarmers has secured agreement with API's largest shareholder, Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd., to vote in favor of the proposal in the absence of a superior offer, API said. WHSP holds a 19.3% interest in API.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-21 1912ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.88% 1.145 End-of-day quote.-6.91%
WESFARMERS LIMITED -1.84% 58 End-of-day quote.15.08%
