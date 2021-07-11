Wesfarmers Makes A$679.9 Million Proposal to Buy Australian Pharmaceutical Industries

By Stuart Condie
SYDNEY--Wesfarmers Ltd. made an unsolicited takeover proposal for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. that values the drug retailer and supplier's equity at about 679.9 million Australian dollars (US$509.1 million).
API said it had received a non-binding, conditional indicative proposal from the retail and industrial conglomerate of A$1.38 per share in cash. The stock closed Friday at A$1.145.
Wesfarmers has secured agreement with API's largest shareholder, Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd., to vote in favor of the proposal in the absence of a superior offer, API said. WHSP holds a 19.3% interest in API.
Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-11-21 1912ET