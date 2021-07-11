Wesfarmers Makes A$679.9 Million Proposal to Buy Australian Pharmaceutical Industries -- Update

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Wesfarmers Ltd. made an unsolicited takeover proposal for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. that values the drug retailer and supplier's equity at about 679.9 million Australian dollars (US$509.1 million).

API said it had received a non-binding, conditional indicative proposal from the retail and industrial conglomerate of A$1.38 per share in cash. The stock closed Friday at A$1.145.

Wesfarmers has secured agreement with API's largest shareholder, Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd., to vote in favor of the proposed scheme of arrangement in the absence of a superior offer, API said. WHSP holds a 19.3% interest in API.

API said its board is assessing the proposal and noted it comes amid Covid-19 restrictions that have closed stores and skincare clinics, which have had a significant impact.

Wesfarmers, whose operations include Bunnings hardware stores and the Kmart discount department store chain, said its capital and capabilities would strengthen API's competitive position.

In a separate announcement, API downgraded its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance due to June and July lockdowns that have temporarily shut 72% of its non-pharmacy, company-owned Priceline stores, and 75% of its Clear Skincare clinic network.

API said it now anticipates underlying earnings before interest and tax of between A$66 million and A$68 million, compared with A$75 million previously. It said extending Sydney's current lockdown into August would result in the loss of A$1 million in earnings per week, although it did not say whether that was underlying or statutory.

API expects statutory earnings before interest and tax of between A$31 million and A$33 million after taking a one-off hit from the decision to close nine Priceline stores and to cease the manufacture of personal care and over-the-counter products in New Zealand.

Outsourcing NZ manufacturing will generate annual incremental earnings before interest and tax of A$5 million by the second half of the 2022 fiscal year, API said.

Chief Executive and Managing Director Richard Vincent said API will review each company-owned store toward the end of their lease.

