    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/14
58.41 AUD   -2.31%
05:03pWesfarmers Opposed to Woolworths' Rival Approach for API
DJ
Wesfarmers Opposed to Woolworths' Rival Approach for API

12/14/2021 | 05:03pm EST
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Wesfarmers Ltd. opposes retail rival Woolworths Group Ltd.'s approach for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and said it believes its proposal to acquire the pharmaceutical distributor is in shareholders' best interests.

Wesfarmers on Wednesday said it holds a 19.3% stake in API and would not vote in favor of any scheme that would give Woolworths control. It said it would not accept any takeover offer by the supermarket chain operator.

Woolworths this month made an all-cash proposal worth 1.75 Australian dollars (US$1.25) per API share, surpassing Wesfarmers' A$1.55 per share proposal previously recommended by the API board.

Wesfarmers has the right to match any proposal deemed superior.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1703ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.58% 1.71 End-of-day quote.39.02%
WESFARMERS LIMITED -2.31% 58.41 End-of-day quote.15.89%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -7.67% 37.45 End-of-day quote.-4.73%
